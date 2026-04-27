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Home > Tech and Auto News > Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

Meta Platforms has partnered with Overview Energy to power its data centers using space-based solar energy, with plans for initial tests by 2028 and commercial supply by 2030.

meta overview energy partnership
meta overview energy partnership

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 27, 2026 16:59:33 IST

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Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

Meta Platforms has reached an agreement with Overview Energy to supply power to the Facebook parent company’s data centers via the startup space-based solar energy infrastructure before the end of the decade. 

Overview Energyis developing a system that can collect solar energy in space and beam it to facilities on the ground for power generation around the clock. Initial orbital demonstration of the system is expected in 2028, with commercial power delivery in 2030, the companies said. 

The agreement grants Meta early access to up to 1 gigawatt of capacity from Overview’s system, the companies added. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

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“Space solar technology represents a transformative step forward by leveraging existing terrestrial infrastructure to deliver new, uninterrupted energy from orbit,” Nat Sahlstrom, vice president of energy and sustainability at Meta, said. 

Like its Big Tech peers, Meta has been securing long-term energy supply deals as the surging use of artificial intelligence and the data center boom put pressure on the existing U.S. power grid. Tech companies are also turning to new power sources as they face pushbacks from environmental and consumer groups. 

Meta is building several gigawatt-scale data centers across the U.S., including one in rural Louisiana, a project U.S. President Donald Trump has said would cost $50 billion, and span a site comparable in size to a significant part of Manhattan. 

The social media giant has also partnered with companies such as Vistra, Oklo, and TerraPower, positioning it as one of the leading corporate buyers of nuclear power in the world. 

(Input from Agency)

Also Read: Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tech Billionaires Set For High-Stakes Courtroom Battle Over OpenAI’s Nonprofit Model

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Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

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Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline
Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline
Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline
Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

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