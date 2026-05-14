RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli put his critics to rest in style in Match 57 of IPL 2026, playing a masterclass of a century off 57 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB0 to a 4-wicket victory.
After a pair of ducks against LSG and MI, the “King” returned to his throne with an explosive innings containing 11 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 176.27.
More to follow…
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.