RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli put his critics to rest in style in Match 57 of IPL 2026, playing a masterclass of a century off 57 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB0 to a 4-wicket victory.

After a pair of ducks against LSG and MI, the “King” returned to his throne with an explosive innings containing 11 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 176.27.

More to follow…