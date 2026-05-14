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Home > Sports News > RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

Virat Kohli back in form! The King slams a hundred against KKR in IPL 2026. After back-to-back ducks, King Kohli's masterclass in Raipur takes RCB to a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Slams Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match. Photo IPL- X
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Slams Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match. Photo IPL- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 00:25 IST

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli put his critics to rest in style in Match 57 of IPL 2026, playing a masterclass of a century off 57 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB0 to a 4-wicket victory.

After a pair of ducks against LSG and MI, the “King” returned to his throne with an explosive innings containing 11 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 176.27.

More to follow…

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RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match
Tags: IPL 2026

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RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match
RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred Kings! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

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