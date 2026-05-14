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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again

Stock Market Today: Indian markets ended higher with strong gains in Sensex and Nifty, led by banking, pharma, and metal stocks, while IT lagged. Broad-based buying kept bulls firmly in control throughout.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 15:43 IST

Stock market Today:  Sensex and Nifty ended the day in full “bulls in control” mode, with banking, pharma, metal and infra stocks doing most of the heavy lifting, while IT spent the session quietly under pressure. The Sensex jumped 789.74 points to close at 75,398.72, and the Nifty added 277 points to settle at 23,689.60. Market breadth was a close fight, with advances just edging past declines. Pharma stole the show with a 2.74% surge, metals followed with 2%+ gains, and banks stayed solid throughout. IT, however, stayed in the red, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra dragging. Midcaps outshone, smallcaps stayed flat.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Broader Market (Sensex & Nifty): Strong rally, indices up over 1% with Sensex crossing 75,500 and Nifty moving higher on global cues
  • Nifty Metal: Gained over 2%, led by strong buying in metal stocks
  • Nifty Bank: Rose over 1%, supported by steady financial sector strength
  • Nifty PSU Bank: Advanced over 1%, tracking broader banking optimism
  • Nifty Pharma: Top performer, surged nearly 3% and led sectoral gains
  • Sugar Sector: Sharp decline (up to 7%) after government imposed sugar export ban till September 30
  • BSE Midcap: Under pressure with select stocks like Persistent Systems and LIC Housing Finance dragging the index lower

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • Sensex: 75,478.15 (869.17, 1.16%)
  • Nifty 50: 23,713.90 (301.30, 1.29%)

Indian markets ended higher with strong gains in both Sensex and Nifty, driven by positive investor sentiment, broad-based buying, and renewed confidence across key sectors. Bulls maintained firm control throughout.

You Might Be Interested In

              Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

              • ADANIENT
              • CIPLA
              • BHARTIARTL
              • ETERNAL
              • HINDALCO
              • DRREDDY

              Top Losers In Stock Market Today

              • INFY
              • TECHM
              • HCLTECH
              • COALINDIA
              • TCS
              • HINDUNILVR

                (With Inputs)

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Chaos, Record Highs and Panic Buying After Government’s 15% Duty Shock; Check Gold Prices in Your City Now

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                Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again
                Tags: Adani Enterprises gainbanking stocks IndiaCipla share priceDalal Street updateIndian stock market closingIT stocks fallMarket Update Indiametal stocks rallymidcap performance IndiaNifty 50 todaypharma stocks gainsectoral performancesensex todaystock market news todaystock market today

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                Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again

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                Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again
                Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again
                Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again
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