Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Turns Green: Sensex Above 75K, Nifty Leads the Recovery Charge; Bulls Take Full Charge Again

Stock market Today: Sensex and Nifty ended the day in full “bulls in control” mode, with banking, pharma, metal and infra stocks doing most of the heavy lifting, while IT spent the session quietly under pressure. The Sensex jumped 789.74 points to close at 75,398.72, and the Nifty added 277 points to settle at 23,689.60. Market breadth was a close fight, with advances just edging past declines. Pharma stole the show with a 2.74% surge, metals followed with 2%+ gains, and banks stayed solid throughout. IT, however, stayed in the red, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra dragging. Midcaps outshone, smallcaps stayed flat.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
- Broader Market (Sensex & Nifty): Strong rally, indices up over 1% with Sensex crossing 75,500 and Nifty moving higher on global cues
- Nifty Metal: Gained over 2%, led by strong buying in metal stocks
- Nifty Bank: Rose over 1%, supported by steady financial sector strength
- Nifty PSU Bank: Advanced over 1%, tracking broader banking optimism
- Nifty Pharma: Top performer, surged nearly 3% and led sectoral gains
- Sugar Sector: Sharp decline (up to 7%) after government imposed sugar export ban till September 30
- BSE Midcap: Under pressure with select stocks like Persistent Systems and LIC Housing Finance dragging the index lower
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.