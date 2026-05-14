Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Chaos, Record Highs and Panic Buying After Government’s 15% Duty Shock; Check Gold Prices in Your City Now

Gold Rates Today, 14 May 2026: Gold bugs celebrate, jewellery buyers panic as yellow metal pulls off a dramatic “sky is the limit” rally. Gold prices in India delivered a full-blown shocker on May 14, 2026, with retail rates witnessing a massive single-day spike after the government sharply raised the import tariff on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. Suddenly, buying gold feels less like shopping and more like negotiating with luxury real estate. Retail prices surged to ₹16,201 per gram for 24K gold and ₹14,851 per gram for 22K gold. Per 10 grams, 24K gold now stands at ₹1,62,010, while 22K touched ₹1,48,510 and 18K climbed to ₹1,21,510. Safe-haven demand and policy shock together turned bullion markets into absolute chaos today.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold traders buckle up as MCX turns into a full-speed volatility rollercoaster after tariff shock. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continued swinging wildly on May 14, 2026, after the government’s surprise decision to raise gold and silver import duty from 6% to 15% sent bullion markets into overdrive. The July gold futures contract hovered near ₹1,61,344 per 10 grams in early trade, while June futures traded around ₹1,62,270 per 10 grams after the previous session’s historic rally. A day earlier, June contracts had skyrocketed 5.74% or ₹8,808 in a single session, with prices briefly touching an eye-popping ₹1,64,497 per 10 grams. Traders are now watching every tick carefully, as volatility continues to dominate the precious metals market.
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
|City
|18K Gold (per gram)
|22K Gold (per gram)
|24K Gold (per gram)
|Chennai
|₹12,276
|₹15,001
|₹16,368
|Delhi
|₹12,165
|₹14,866
|₹16,216
|Mumbai
|₹12,151
|₹14,851
|₹16,201
|Bengaluru
|₹12,151
|₹14,851
|₹16,201
|Hyderabad
|₹12,151
|₹14,851
|₹16,201
|Kolkata
|₹12,151
|₹14,851
|₹16,201
- Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹12,276 | 22K – ₹15,001 | 24K – ₹16,368
- Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹12,165 | 22K – ₹14,866 | 24K – ₹16,216
- Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹12,151 | 22K – ₹14,851 | 24K – ₹16,201
- Gold Price in Bengaluru: 18K – ₹12,151 | 22K – ₹14,851 | 24K – ₹16,201
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Read More: Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action…
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