Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Chaos, Record Highs and Panic Buying After Government’s 15% Duty Shock; Check Gold Prices in Your City Now

Gold Rates Today, 14 May 2026: Gold bugs celebrate, jewellery buyers panic as yellow metal pulls off a dramatic “sky is the limit” rally. Gold prices in India delivered a full-blown shocker on May 14, 2026, with retail rates witnessing a massive single-day spike after the government sharply raised the import tariff on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. Suddenly, buying gold feels less like shopping and more like negotiating with luxury real estate. Retail prices surged to ₹16,201 per gram for 24K gold and ₹14,851 per gram for 22K gold. Per 10 grams, 24K gold now stands at ₹1,62,010, while 22K touched ₹1,48,510 and 18K climbed to ₹1,21,510. Safe-haven demand and policy shock together turned bullion markets into absolute chaos today.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold traders buckle up as MCX turns into a full-speed volatility rollercoaster after tariff shock. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) continued swinging wildly on May 14, 2026, after the government’s surprise decision to raise gold and silver import duty from 6% to 15% sent bullion markets into overdrive. The July gold futures contract hovered near ₹1,61,344 per 10 grams in early trade, while June futures traded around ₹1,62,270 per 10 grams after the previous session’s historic rally. A day earlier, June contracts had skyrocketed 5.74% or ₹8,808 in a single session, with prices briefly touching an eye-popping ₹1,64,497 per 10 grams. Traders are now watching every tick carefully, as volatility continues to dominate the precious metals market.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 24K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹12,276 ₹15,001 ₹16,368 Delhi ₹12,165 ₹14,866 ₹16,216 Mumbai ₹12,151 ₹14,851 ₹16,201 Bengaluru ₹12,151 ₹14,851 ₹16,201 Hyderabad ₹12,151 ₹14,851 ₹16,201 Kolkata ₹12,151 ₹14,851 ₹16,201

Gold Price in Chennai: 18K – ₹12,276 | 22K – ₹15,001 | 24K – ₹16,368

18K – ₹12,276 | 22K – ₹15,001 | 24K – ₹16,368 Gold Price in Delhi: 18K – ₹12,165 | 22K – ₹14,866 | 24K – ₹16,216

18K – ₹12,165 | 22K – ₹14,866 | 24K – ₹16,216 Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K – ₹12,151 | 22K – ₹14,851 | 24K – ₹16,201

18K – ₹12,151 | 22K – ₹14,851 | 24K – ₹16,201 Gold Price in Bengaluru: 18K – ₹12,151 | 22K – ₹14,851 | 24K – ₹16,201

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City Price Per 1 Gram Price Per 1 Kilogram Kolkata ₹330.10 ₹3,30,100 Chennai ₹320.10 ₹3,20,100 Hyderabad ₹320.10 ₹3,20,100 Kerala ₹320.10 ₹3,20,100 Delhi ₹310.10 ₹3,10,100 Mumbai ₹310.10 ₹3,10,100 Bangalore ₹310.10 ₹3,10,100 Pune ₹310.10 ₹3,10,100 Why Gold & Silver Prices Exploded Overnight in India? Key Reasons Tariff Shock Boosts Gold: The government’s surprise jump in import duty to 15% sparked a sharp rally in domestic gold prices.

The government’s surprise jump in import duty to 15% sparked a sharp rally in domestic gold prices. Domestic Prices Outpace Global Markets: MCX gold surged to record highs even as international gold prices remained relatively subdued near $4,680 per ounce.

MCX gold surged to record highs even as international gold prices remained relatively subdued near $4,680 per ounce. Volatility Remains High: Technical charts indicate a strong breakout, but analysts caution that sharp price swings could continue in the near term.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

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