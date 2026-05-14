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Home > Business News > Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?

Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?

The shares of Bharti Airtel were up more than 2% in Thursday's trade. This spurt was on the back of good March quarter earnings reported by the telecom behemoth and the Airtel Africa share swap plan. Brokerages mostly remain positive on the stock with minor concerns over increased exposure in Africa. Increased dividend payout along with firm Indian wireless growth was another reason for investors' positive move on Dalal Street.

Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Brokerages Still Bullish On The Telecom Major? (Image: Reuters)
Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Brokerages Still Bullish On The Telecom Major? (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 11:00 IST

Even after touching a 52-week low earlier in the session, Bharti Airtel shares staged a sharp rebound as investors looked past near-term concerns and focused on strong cash flows, rising ARPU hopes and the telecom giant’s Africa restructuring move. Bharti Airtel shares snapped their early trend on Thursday and were trading up by over 2% on the NSE, with the telco major on Thursday declaring slightly in-line Q4 FY26 results as well as restructuring its Africa business with a major acquisition. The stock was at an intraday high of Rs 1,833.50 after opening at Rs 1,820, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,789.20, at the time of writing, on the back of renewed interest seen in telecom counters.

The move came even after the shares had touched a 52-week low earlier in the day, with investors having taken stock of the firm’s stable growth in its Indian business, improving cash flow generation, rising ARPU estimates, and the board’s approval for a share swap deal with its African venture for its stake acquisition.

Mixed views from brokers but strong market reaction

Global brokerages had mostly positive commentary on Bharti Airtel’s quarterly performance. Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating with a target price of 2,450, while JPMorgan also retained an ‘Overweight’ stance with a target of 2,300, stating that India’s wireless and home business numbers were broadly in line with expectations.

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However, UBS flagged concerns over Airtel increasing its Africa exposure through the latest transaction.

Bharti Airtel Africa’s share swap faces scrutiny

One of the biggest triggers for the stock was Airtel’s board-approved cashless share swap deal with promoter entity ICIL. Under the agreement, Airtel will buy the 16.31% stake in listed Airtel Africa from ICIL by issuing up to 146.8 million shares at ₹1,923 apiece.

The deal translates into an equity dilution of some 2.4%, but most analysts viewed the move as structurally positive and earnings accretive for minority shareholders in the long term.

Continued robust revenue growth

The telecom behemoth posted a quarterly revenue of ₹55,383 crore, up 16% YoY, supported by steady momentum in the India business and continued strength in Africa operations.

Revenue from India operations, including passive infrastructure services, grew 8% YoY to ₹39,566 crore. Meanwhile, the Africa business grew 1.1% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency.

Bharti Airtel has also declared a dividend of 24 per share for FY26, which is a massive 50% jump on a year-on-year basis and is even higher than street expectations. After steady interest from defence, the telecom stocks continue to attract attention on Dalal Street, and market participants remain focused on Airtel’s 5G rollout, addition of subscribers, strategy on premiumisation and the path ahead for ARPU.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Chaos, Record Highs and Panic Buying After Government’s 15% Duty Shock; Check Gold Prices in Your City Now

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?
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Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?

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Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?
Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?
Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?
Bharti Airtel Shares Jump Over 2% After Q4 Earnings, Africa Deal — Why Are Analysts Still Bullish On The Telecom Major?

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