CNG Prices Hiked In Mumbai To ₹84/kg — Will Rising Fuel Costs Push Auto, Taxi Fares Higher?

CNG prices hiked again in Mumbai. State-run Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Thursday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2/kg, taking rates to Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The new rates will apply from 14 May 2026.

The latest hike comes just over a month after the previous revision in April and points to the mounting pressure on India’s fuel supply chain amid high crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Iran-US conflict continues to shake the world’s energy markets, and Brent crude has been trading just above $105 a barrel for several days.

Why has MGL hiked CNG prices?

MGL attributed the fresh hike to rising petrol procurement costs, high imported fuel prices, depreciation of the rupee and disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

The new price of CNG in and around the city will be ₹84 per kg, said an official of MGL. The price of CNG will go up by ₹2 per kg from midnight tonight.

Geopolitical disruptions and the growing reliance on pricier petrol sources have also driven up input costs recently, the company said.

Auto and taxi drivers under pressure after MGL CNG price hike news

The price hike is likely to have a direct bearing on the operating cost of lakhs of vehicle owners and commercial drivers in the Mumbai region.

According to MGL, there are around 1.28 million vehicles in MMR running on CNG. This includes about 4.7 lakh auto-rickshaws, 1.6 lakh taxis and more than 5 lakh private cars.

After the announcement, auto unions demanded a revision in fares, saying repeated hikes in fuel prices are hitting driver earnings and daily viability. Unions are demanding a Rs 1 minimum hike in base fares, reports said.

MGL says CNG is still economical

However, MGL said CNG continues to be much cheaper than the conventional fuels even after the latest hike.

CNG at Rs 84 per kg is almost 44% cheaper than petrol and around 7% cheaper than diesel at current market prices, the company said.

But for now, both transport operators and commuters are bracing for the knock-on effect of higher fuel costs as energy market volatility continues to dominate the global macro environment.

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