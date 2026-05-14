Scotland vs USA: Why Is SCO vs USA In ICC CWC League 2 Crucial For ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification?

Scotland vs USA: The ICC CWC League 2 is in its full flow, and the fans of ODI cricket would want to keep a close eye on the tournament. The tournament is being led by the United States of America and Scotland. Both teams would want to make sure that they do not give even an inch to either of the other teams, as the ODI World Cup 2026 qualification is at stake. The SCO vs USA match is going on in Kirtipur, and the winner of this game could very well finish at the top of the CWC League 2 points table. In the meantime, it is important to take a look at how the qualification for the ODI World Cup 2027 works with respect to the CWC League 2.

Scotland vs USA: How do teams from CWC League 2 qualify for ODI World Cup?

The team that finishes at the top of the CWC League 2 does not automatically qualify for the ODI World Cup. So in this instance, even if the USA retains its position at the top of the CWC League 2 points table or Scotland overtakes them, their ticket to the ODI World Cup 2027 is not guaranteed. The team finishing at the top of the points table will only qualify for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers, where they would have to battle out against teams that did not get automatic qualification from their ODI rankings.

ICC CWC League 2 Points Table before Scotland vs USA

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 United States of America (USA) 24 18 6 0 36 0.939 2 Scotland 29 15 8 6 36 0.925 3 Oman 28 14 11 3 31 -0.004 4 Netherlands 24 13 9 2 28 0.165 5 Namibia 28 10 16 2 22 -0.525 6 Canada 24 9 12 3 21 -0.209 7 Nepal 25 8 15 2 18 -0.211 8 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 24 7 17 0 14 -0.962

Scotland vs USA Live: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jasdeep Singh among wickets

The United States of America won the toss in a rain-hit match in Kirtipur, Nepal. The clash was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain interruption. At the time of writing, 20 overs in the first innings had been bowled. Scotland, after being put into bat, scored 112 runs for the loss of two wickets. Brandon McMullen, batting at number three, scored a half-century before he was dismissed in the 20th over by Jasdeep Singh. For the USA, Saurabh Netravalkar took the opening wicket, dismissing the opening batter, George Munsey. Netravalkar bowled with extreme control in his opening spell, giving only nine runs in his first four overs.

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