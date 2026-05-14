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Home > Sports News > RCB vs KKR: What Did Virat Kohli Say After Boosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Playoffs Chances?

RCB vs KKR: What Did Virat Kohli Say After Boosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Playoffs Chances?

Virat Kohli smashed his record ninth IPL century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru past Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The RCB star said, “Century or no century, I think the more important thing is finishing the game, making sure that I was out there till the end to get those two points.”

Virat Kohli scored his ninth century in the IPL. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli scored his ninth century in the IPL. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 11:19 IST

Virat Kohli Century in IPL 2026: There has not been a player more consistent than Virat Kohli in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper extended his lead at the top of the most hundreds rankings as he notched up his ninth triple-digit figure in the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. With a splendid century ‘King’ Kohli aced yet another chase to lead RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. However, it was his conversation with Ian Bishop after receiving yet another player of the match award that quickly went viral on social media platforms. 

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli stars with ninth IPL century

In the 56th IPL 2026 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a margin of six wickets. Virat Kohli, who scored his ninth century and led his team to a victorious chase in the competition, was named Player of the Match. After winning Player of the Match against KKR, Virat Kohli told Ian Bishop that he loved batting and that it was an honor to be playing at the top level. Knowing that one day this would all be done, he always gives his heart and soul. 

RCB vs KKR: ‘Winning more important than centuries’ — Virat Kohli




Virat Kohli has often received criticism for prioritising his personal milestones; most of the time, the criticism has been unwarranted towards arguably the greatest batter to play all three formats. The 37-year-old once again reached the triple-digit figures and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Talking to Ian Bishop, Kohli once again reiterated the fact that winning is more important for him than centuries or any personal milestone. Talking about his ninth hundred in the IPL, the former Team India skipper said, “So, yeah, century or no century, I think the more important thing is finishing the game, making sure that I was out there till the end to get those two points, which again, puts us at the top of the table.”

RCB vs KKR: Did Virat Kohli hint cricket retirement?

In his long interview, Virat Kohli touched upon multiple subjects, including a possible farewell from the sport. The right-handed batter, who has been India’s and RCB’s greatest match-winner since his debut, hinted at retiring from cricket and said that enjoying each game is more important. In his interview, Kohli said, “I just love batting, even after all this. That is my core feeling. What an honour to be competing at this level and against the very best still. I just give my heart and soul out there because it is going to finish one day. I want to make the most of it and look forward to pressure situations, where I am feeling a bit of heat and then I challenge myself to just go for it.”

Also Read: KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?

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RCB vs KKR: What Did Virat Kohli Say After Boosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Playoffs Chances?
Tags: Ian BishopIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL Points TableKolkata Knight RidersRCB vs KKRRoyal Challengers Bengaluruvirat kohli’

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RCB vs KKR: What Did Virat Kohli Say After Boosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Playoffs Chances?
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