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Home > Tech and Auto News > Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

Canon launched the EOS R6V and RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens in India, targeting video creators with 7K recording, advanced stabilisation, built-in cooling, and Canon’s first full-frame L-series power zoom lens.

Canon EOS R6V
Canon EOS R6V

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 11:01 IST

Canon has introduced its latest camera, the Canon EOS R6V, along with the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens in India. The company aims to support video creators through this camera. This is the company’s first ever full frame professional grade L-series lens with a built-in power zoom. The camera is positioned as a “future-ready” ecosystem. The new duo is developed to meet the high-speed demands of wedding filmmakers, regional cinema and digital-first content creators. The company has blended cinematic imaging, advanced video performance, mobility and lens innovation into one ecosystem.



What Is the Canon EOS R6V? 

The EOS R6V is not an entirely new camera in the traditional sense. It is built on the imaging foundation of the EOS R6 Mark III but reworked specifically for video-first workflows. Think of it as Canon taking its already strong camera base and making it work better for people who shoot videos for a living. 
 
The upgrades include a built-in cooling fan and a vertical tripod socket for added flexibility and convenience. The cooling fan is a big deal because it means the camera can record for much longer before getting too hot.  

7K Recording and Full Sensor Power 

One of the biggest things about this camera is its recording ability. The EOS R6V records using the camera’s full sensor area in 7K Open Gate mode, which gives creators more flexibility to crop and repurpose footage later for different platforms. That is especially useful if you are shooting once but editing separately for YouTube, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. 
 
The built-in cooling fan allows the camera to record in 7K Open Gate MP4 for approximately three times longer than the R6 Mark III before thermal throttling kicks in. This is a meaningful improvement for long interviews, live events, and extended single takes.

About the RF 20-50mm Lens 

The RF 20-50 F4L IS USM is Canon’s first full-frame professional L-series lens with a built-in power zoom, covering a 20 to 50mm range at a constant f/4 aperture. The power zoom mechanism keeps transitions smooth and cinematic without manual ring adjustment. 
 
What also makes this lens stand out is its design. The lens barrel length does not change during zooming, which means support rigs and gimbals do not need to be rebalanced mid-shoot. At approximately 98.4mm and 420g, it is compact enough to remain practical on the move, and the dust and drip resistant build makes it viable for outdoor and event production environments.

Super Steady Video 

Shaky footage is a common problem for video creators. Canon has tackled this well with this new system. Stabilisation on the combined system is handled by a three-layer approach: the camera’s five-axis in-body IS, the lens’s optical IS, and Digital Movie IS working in coordination. This means smoother shots whether you are walking, shooting from a vehicle, or working handheld.

Canon EOS R6V Price

Canon is also pitching the launch as part of its broader “#IndiaInMotion” creator initiative focused on India’s growing filmmaking and creator ecosystem. 
 
The Canon EOS R6V and RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM lens are available in India via Canon e-Shop and authorised retail partners. The EOS R6V is priced at Rs. 2,35,995. The RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens costs Rs. 1,42,995. The kit with both camera and lens is priced at Rs. 3,55,995. 
 
Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Max All Set To Debut: Latest Chipset, 200MP Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And India Launch

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Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price
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Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

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Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

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Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price
Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price
Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price
Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

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