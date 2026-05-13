Xiaomi 17 Max All Set To Debut: Latest Chipset, 200MP Camera, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And India Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi has officially teased the launch of Xiaomi 17 Max on its Chinese website with a confirmed launch in China later this month. This is going to be the sixth device joining the Xiaomi 17 series. Currently, the lineup consists of five handsets, the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and the Leica Lietzphone. Alongside the teaser, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also shared the glimpse of phone’s design and key upgrades.

Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group and head of its mobile phone vertical describe the upcoming handset as a “fully upgraded” version of the standard Xiaomi 17.

Xiaomi 17 Max: Features and Specifications

Processor: The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; this is the latest chipset from Qualcomm. The chipset is likely to be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage while the Adreno 840 GPU takes care of the graphics.

Camera: In terms of optics, Xiaomi 17 Max will be having biggest upgrade in the lineup. The rear panel is expected to feature a triple camera setup offering a 200MP Samsung HP9 sensor with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens for versatile zoom whereas the front panel is likely to feature a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Battery: The device is expected to pack with an 8,000mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Other Specs: Apart from these specs, the handset is likely to have a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers. The device also reportedly features an IR blaster for remote control functionality, a metal frame for a premium build quality, and an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.

Xiaomi 17 Max India Launch

The Xiaomi 17 series has officially introduced in India, but the Chinese smartphone giant has launched only two phones till now, the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The handsets went on sale in mid-March 2026 through e-commerce platform Amazon, the company’s official website, and select retail partners across the country. The handsets are positioned in premium segment with a starting price of Rs 89,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively.

The media reports and experts claim that the Xiaomi 17 Max will also debut in Indian market but later. The handset is expected to launch in the last quarter of the 2026. However, the company has not officially announced the India launch yet. Also Read: Googlebook Gemini Intelligence Laptops: ‘Magic Pointer’, Android Integration, And Custom AI Widgets — Check All Details And Launch Timeline

