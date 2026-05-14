Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Expected today: Check Pre D.El.Ed Hall Ticket Release Time, Direct Link and Download Steps

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota will probably release the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 today (May 14) on the official website. Candidates who have been registered for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2026 will be able to download their hall ticket online through the official portal predeledraj2026.com. The Rajasthan BSTC examination or Pre D.El.Ed entrance exam will be conducted on May 20, 2026 at various examination centres across the state. The entrance exam is conducted for admission into the Diploma in Elementary Education (General and Sanskrit) programmes conducted by the teacher training institutes across the state. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the activate link to download the admit card.

When will Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 be released

According to the official information, the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2026 will probably be released on May 14. After the link for downloading the hall ticket is activated, candidates can log in to their application and then download admit card online.

Candidates are advised to download and print their hall ticket as early as possible to avoid delay or technical issues while printing the admit card at the last minute due to traffic on the website.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and identity proof.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by visiting the official website and click on the admit card option that`s available on the homepage.

After visiting the login page, the candidate has to enter the registration number and password. Once the given required details are submitted, the admit card can be viewed on the screen.

Now the candidate is advised to verify the details written in the hall ticket carefully for downloading the PDF copy and print it out for the examination day.

What details are mentioned on BSTC Hall Ticket 2026

The Rajasthan BSTC Hall Ticket 2026 comprises various details regarding the examination as well as the identity of the candidate. The details like name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, examination date, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre are included in the hall ticket.

The hall ticket also includes examination instructions and guidelines to be followed by the candidates on the examination day.

The students should directly report to the examination authorities for any mistake/error in the admission ticket details.

Why is Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam important

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination is conducted for students to obtain entrance to all elementary teacher education programmes available in Rajasthan. Every year thousands of candidates sit for the entrance test to obtain admission at all the recognised teacher training institutions in the state. The test is conducted for admission in Diploma in Elementary Education programmes in General and Sanskrit streams established in the state.

The candidates are advised to have the login credentials handy and download the admit card as soon as it gets released. Along with the admit card, they are required to bring a photo identity proof to the examination centre on May 20.

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