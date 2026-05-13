Dubai Airport Update: Philippine Airlines Extends Dubai And Doha Flight Suspension Amid Ongoing Middle East Crisis

Philippine Airlines has stopped some flights to the Middle East for now. They are doing this because it is not safe to fly. The problem is that some areas are not stable and there are security risks. Philippine Airlines will not fly from Manila to Dubai until August 2 2026. They also stopped flying from Manila to Doha. This will not start again until June 30 2026. Many airlines are changing their plans because of the problems in the region. Philippine Airlines said they have to be careful. They cannot fly when they are not sure if it is safe. Sometimes the airspace is. They have to find another way to fly. Philippine Airlines wants to keep its passengers and crew safe. The situation with flying in the Middle East is changing all the time. Philippine Airlines is watching this. Will do what is best, for everyone.

Which Flights Have Been Suspended?

According to the airline advisory, the following routes are currently affected:

Why PAL Extended The Suspension

The airline said that the fighting and unrest in some parts of the Middle East are still causing problems for flights. Some countries in this area have had to close their airspace for a while and there have been threats from missiles so flight paths have been changed. Airlines around the world are now checking every day to see if it is safe to fly through the airspace above the Gulf.

People who know a lot about aviation say that the Gulf is a tricky place for flights because it is a connection point between Europe, Asia and Australia with big airports like Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi. If something goes wrong in this area it affects flights, around the world right away and it is hard to connect flights.

What Travellers Can Do Now

The Philippine Airlines is changing its schedules because of problems in the region. Other airlines like Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways and Air France are also doing this. They have. Stopped some flights to the Middle East recently.

A lot of airlines are still not flying over Iran, Iraq and some parts of the Gulf because they are worried about safety and do not know what will happen.

The Philippine Airlines and other airlines, like Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways and Air France are watching what is happening in the region closely.

People who travel between Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Australia should be ready for flights to be late changed or schedules to be changed in 2026. The Philippine Airlines and other airlines are doing this because they are watching the situation very closely.

Global Airlines Continue Adjusting Middle East Operations

The Philippine Airlines is changing its schedules because of problems in the region. Other airlines like Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Air France are also doing this. They have. Stopped some flights to the Middle East recently.

A lot of airlines are still not flying over Iran, Iraq and some parts of the Gulf because they are worried about safety and do not know what will happen.

The Philippine Airlines and other airlines, like Lufthansa, KLM, British Airways and Air France are watching what is happening in the region closely.

People who travel between Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Australia should be ready for flights to be late changed or schedules to be changed in 2026. The Philippine Airlines and other airlines are doing this because they are watching the situation very closely.