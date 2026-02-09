UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

Uttar Pradesh FY 2026-27 Budget: All Eyes on CM Yogi Adityanath



The Uttar Pradesh government plans to present its Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget on February 11, 2026, which will become the largest budget in state history, with a potential total exceeding ₹9 lakh crore. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will present it alongside CM Yogi Adityanath, whose leadership style has recently grabbed the spotlight. The public wants to observe Yogi’s handling of this extensive financial project, which includes responsibilities for infrastructure, education, agriculture, and health sectors as the deadline approaches. The state financial report provides more than mathematical values because it demonstrates the state’s development plan and Yogi’s vision for the future. Will development efforts through welfare programs lead to economic expansion, or just a heated Assembly debate? The situation requires attention because both outcomes have significant consequences. Get ready, UP’s largest-ever budget is coming, and the spotlight is firmly on CM Yogi!

UP’s Bold Economic Vision: From Budget to $1-Trillion Dream

The continued budget evaluation process needs to determine which organizational components require financial support during the upcoming fiscal period. The FY 2026-27 budget is more than numbers—it’s UP’s roadmap to a $1-trillion economy under CM Yogi Adityanath. This budget, marking his 10th, serves as the final budget of his second term, establishing the framework for future development and political achievements.

Uttar Pradesh FY 2026-27 Budget Highlights: Record Allocations Ahead

Total Budget Size: Approx. ₹9.05 lakh crore (up from ₹8.08 lakh crore in FY 2025-26)

Capital Expenditure (Development Push): ₹2.52 lakh crore earmarked for infrastructure and growth-oriented projects

Urban Development: ₹25,400 crore proposed to enhance urban infrastructure

Constituency Development Fund (CDF): Allocation expected to rise to ₹40 million per constituency

UP Budget 2026-27: Sector Allocations & Financial Summary

Sector-Wise Allocations:

Infrastructure Development: 22% of total budget (highest allocation)

Education: 13%

Agriculture & Allied Services: 11%

Medical & Health: 6%

Social Security Programs: 4%

Summary of Receipts & Expenditure (₹ crore):

Total Receipts: 7,79,242.65 Revenue Receipts: 6,62,690.93 Capital Receipts: 1,16,551.72 Tax Revenue: 5,50,172.21

Total Expenditure: 8,08,736.06 Revenue Account Expenditure: 5,83,174.57 Capital Account Expenditure: 2,25,561.49



Budget Battle Ignites in UP Assembly: Drama, Debates, and a ₹9 Lakh Crore Showdown

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly started its important budget session on February 9, 2026, when Governor Anandiben Patel delivered the official opening speech. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state Economic Survey, which included details about the upcoming ₹9 lakh crore budget scheduled for February 11. The opposition parties are currently calm, but this is only temporary. Upcoming debates are expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, inflation, rising unemployment, and law and order.

The Assembly operates like a political battlefield, where every speech, movement, and piece of information is scrutinized. Will the ruling party sustain its position, or will the opposition increase pressure? The session promises dramatic moments, strategic maneuvering, and policy demonstrations from Uttar Pradesh to its audience. UP politics always delivers entertainment, stay tuned for the upcoming developments.

UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Plan Sets Stage for Development, Welfare, and Pre-Election Drama

The state of Uttar Pradesh plans to implement its most ambitious financial initiative through its budget of ₹9.05 lakh crore, which it will present for the fiscal year 2026-27. The political climate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections shows that development spending will reach its highest point ever, with an allocation of ₹2.52 lakh crore for infrastructure and growth projects. The budget aims to attract public interest through development of roads, bridges, and urban improvements.

The ruling party uses the Sabki Khushhali theme to showcase welfare programs, demonstrating their commitment to inclusive development, while the opposition observes their every move. Capital expenditure has increased every year since 2021-22, when it reached ₹1.55 lakh crore, rising to an expected total of ₹2.52 lakh crore for 2026-27, reflecting both a policy decision and a political strategy.

The UP budget functions as more than a financial document; it serves as a demonstration of authority, shaping public perception and influencing voter sentiment. The stage is set for judgment, approval or critique lies in the hands of the electorate.

