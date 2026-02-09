LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

The FY 2026-27 Uttar Pradesh budget of ₹9.05 lakh crore, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, focuses on development, welfare, and infrastructure ahead of elections, promising political drama and public scrutiny.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: X)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 9, 2026 12:46:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

Uttar Pradesh FY 2026-27 Budget: All Eyes on CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to present its Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget on February 11, 2026, which will become the largest budget in state history, with a potential total exceeding ₹9 lakh crore. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will present it alongside CM Yogi Adityanath, whose leadership style has recently grabbed the spotlight. The public wants to observe Yogi’s handling of this extensive financial project, which includes responsibilities for infrastructure, education, agriculture, and health sectors as the deadline approaches. The state financial report provides more than mathematical values because it demonstrates the state’s development plan and Yogi’s vision for the future. Will development efforts through welfare programs lead to economic expansion, or just a heated Assembly debate? The situation requires attention because both outcomes have significant consequences. Get ready, UP’s largest-ever budget is coming, and the spotlight is firmly on CM Yogi!

UP’s Bold Economic Vision: From Budget to $1-Trillion Dream

The continued budget evaluation process needs to determine which organizational components require financial support during the upcoming fiscal period. The FY 2026-27 budget is more than numbers—it’s UP’s roadmap to a $1-trillion economy under CM Yogi Adityanath. This budget, marking his 10th, serves as the final budget of his second term, establishing the framework for future development and political achievements.

You Might Be Interested In

Uttar Pradesh FY 2026-27 Budget Highlights: Record Allocations Ahead

  • Total Budget Size: Approx. ₹9.05 lakh crore (up from ₹8.08 lakh crore in FY 2025-26)

  • Capital Expenditure (Development Push): ₹2.52 lakh crore earmarked for infrastructure and growth-oriented projects

  • Urban Development: ₹25,400 crore proposed to enhance urban infrastructure

  • Constituency Development Fund (CDF): Allocation expected to rise to ₹40 million per constituency

UP Budget 2026-27: Sector Allocations & Financial Summary

Sector-Wise Allocations:

  • Infrastructure Development: 22% of total budget (highest allocation)

  • Education: 13%

  • Agriculture & Allied Services: 11%

  • Medical & Health: 6%

  • Social Security Programs: 4%

Summary of Receipts & Expenditure (₹ crore):

  • Total Receipts: 7,79,242.65

    • Revenue Receipts: 6,62,690.93

    • Capital Receipts: 1,16,551.72

    • Tax Revenue: 5,50,172.21

  • Total Expenditure: 8,08,736.06

    • Revenue Account Expenditure: 5,83,174.57

    • Capital Account Expenditure: 2,25,561.49

Budget Battle Ignites in UP Assembly: Drama, Debates, and a ₹9 Lakh Crore Showdown

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly started its important budget session on February 9, 2026, when Governor Anandiben Patel delivered the official opening speech. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state Economic Survey, which included details about the upcoming ₹9 lakh crore budget scheduled for February 11. The opposition parties are currently calm, but this is only temporary. Upcoming debates are expected to focus on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, inflation, rising unemployment, and law and order.

The Assembly operates like a political battlefield, where every speech, movement, and piece of information is scrutinized. Will the ruling party sustain its position, or will the opposition increase pressure? The session promises dramatic moments, strategic maneuvering, and policy demonstrations from Uttar Pradesh to its audience. UP politics always delivers entertainment, stay tuned for the upcoming developments.

UP Budget 2026-27: ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Plan Sets Stage for Development, Welfare, and Pre-Election Drama

The state of Uttar Pradesh plans to implement its most ambitious financial initiative through its budget of ₹9.05 lakh crore, which it will present for the fiscal year 2026-27. The political climate ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections shows that development spending will reach its highest point ever, with an allocation of ₹2.52 lakh crore for infrastructure and growth projects. The budget aims to attract public interest through development of roads, bridges, and urban improvements.

The ruling party uses the Sabki Khushhali theme to showcase welfare programs, demonstrating their commitment to inclusive development, while the opposition observes their every move. Capital expenditure has increased every year since 2021-22, when it reached ₹1.55 lakh crore, rising to an expected total of ₹2.52 lakh crore for 2026-27, reflecting both a policy decision and a political strategy.

The UP budget functions as more than a financial document; it serves as a demonstration of authority, shaping public perception and influencing voter sentiment. The stage is set for judgment, approval or critique lies in the hands of the electorate.

(This article has inputs from ANI and PIB)

Also Read: REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CM Yogi AdityanathFY 2026-27 budget UPhome-hero-pos-6infrastructure budget UPSabki KhushhaliUP Assembly budget sessionUP development planUP election-year budgetUP welfare schemesUttar Pradesh budget 2026

RELATED News

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rockets 12% To Rs 424.70 On Stellar Q3 Earnings- 90% Profit Growth And Strong Festive Demand Spark Investor Excitement

Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – Here’s What Investors Should Know

SBI Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Surges 7% On Strong Q3 Earnings; Net Profit And Loan Growth Boost Investor Optimism

LATEST NEWS

Adani International School Hosts IRIS National Fair, Showcasing India’s Emerging STEM Talent

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Why Was An FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

SHARES CLAIM DOST Simplifies IEPF Claim Refund and Share Recovery Process for Investors

Adani Energy Solutions Strengthens India’s Green Energy Backbone Through 6,000 MW Integrated Green Energy Corridor

Row Over Tejasvi Surya’s Detention In Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Protest — What We Know So Far

‘Used As Carpet’: Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

Oppo Pad 5 Review: 12-Inch Display, MediaTek Power, ColorOS AI Features – Is This Rs 26,999 Tablet Worth Your Money? Check All Specs

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare
UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare
UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare
UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

QUICK LINKS