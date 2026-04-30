IPL 2026: ‘Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Created By Elon Musk?’ — Jofra Archer Receives Hillarious Text From GT Star

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his claims of his relation with AI have been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days. Many people find it hard to accept that the young sensation is even human, or they joke that he must be utilizing an artificial intelligence chip in his bat. Even modern cricket players are questioning his human form due to the talent he displayed at such a young age. Sooryavanshi became the fastest player to reach the milestone in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 400 runs from eight games, and don’t be shocked if, at the conclusion of the season, he becomes the youngest person to ever win the coveted Orange Cap. He is only 38 runs behind table-topper Abhishek Sharma, and with his incredible consistency, he might easily overtake both him and his seniors.

Jos Buttler questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a hilarious text exchange with Jofra Archer

Jos Buttler, Gujarat Titans batsman, has questioned whether the boy wonder is real in an interview on his podcast, “For the Love of Cricket.” Fans were charmed by Buttler’s class act when he first met Sooryavanshi during this year’s IPL, calling him the greatest player he had ever seen. Buttler even contacted Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, suggesting that he is still having trouble understanding the young player’s courage.

Buttler, while talking about his text exchange with Jofra, said, “I actually texted Jofra and asked, ‘Is he AI? Has Elon Musk created this teenage sensation who is just a wizard with the bat?’ But no, he is real – and he is brilliant to watch. He is becoming a seriously exciting player, and I think there’s a very good chance we could see him in England this summer.”

Is there AI in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured the attention of both Indian and foreign fans since dazzling everyone with his incredible batting performance in the IPL 2026. The young prodigy has received a lot of awards and praises, but some people have begun making unfounded accusations. One of these was from the other side of the border. Dr. Nauman Niaz, a Pakistani cricket analyst, made a joke in response to Sooryavanshi’s hitting, saying that the teenager should have his bat tested and sent to a lab, just like WADA does drug tests. He also asserted that Sooryavanshi most likely had an AI chip in his bat because his batting seemed “unreal.” The quote went viral on social media because it had a young prodigy, a wild-sounding statement, and a performance level that already looked to be defying traditional cricket nomenclature. Replying to this, the young RR prodigy said, “Bhagwan ne laga ke diya. Upar hi bola tha ki bat mein tumhare kuchh lagake de raha hoon. Usika istemaal kar raha hoon.”

Also Read: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds to ‘AI Chip in Bat’ Rumours; Rajasthan Royals Opener’s Viral Video Breaks The Internet | WATCH



IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s batting performance for RR

One might argue that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the Rajasthan Royals’ best player since making his Indian Premier League debut. The left-handed hitter scored 252 runs in seven innings during his first campaign, including a record-breaking 35-ball century. He further improved in his second. He scored 400 runs in nine innings in 2026. He averages 44.44 and has a strike rate of 238.09. Sooryavanshi has hit 37 sixes among his 71 boundaries so far this season. The left-handed batsman required 36 balls to reach his lone century of the season, which is the third fastest century in IPL history, only surpassed by Chris Gayle’s and his century from 2025.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Opening Partner: Venkatesh Iyer or Jacob Bethell — Who Will Take Crease With King Kohli In GT vs RCB In Today’s IPL 2026 Match