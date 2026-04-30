Vedanta Demerger Explained: Stock Falls 63% On Ex-Date — Record Date, Key Timelines And What Investors Will Receive

Vedanta Demerger: On Thursday, April 30, 2026, the shares of Vedanta Limited were under a lot of pressure. The price of Vedanta Limited shares was around ₹279, which’s down by ₹10.50 from the start of the day. This is a drop of 3.63%. At 13:13:35 IST, shares of Vedanta Limited were trading under pressure at ₹277.85, down 4.02% from the opening price. The stock opened at ₹289.50 and saw high intraday volatility, touching a high of ₹292.00 and a low of ₹271.50, with a VWAP of ₹279.10.

If we look at the picture, we can see that Vedanta Limited shares have been going down for a long time. The price of Vedanta Limited shares has declined by 63.9% from its old price of ₹773.60.

Overall, the stock has been highly volatile, which has made investors tracking metal and commodity companies a bit cautious.

Vedanta Demerger Journey: Key Points

Markets have been tracking Vedanta’s restructuring closely since the company first announced its demerger plan in 2023. The objective was to split its Indian operations into separate listed entities to sharpen focus and unlock shareholder value.

At first, Vedanta had suggested establishing up to six distinct businesses, including a stand-alone base metals company. However, when it underwent regulatory review, the regulators later updated the structure and made it simpler.

Government objections and regulatory concerns caused delays in the process, resulting in several rounds of discussions and approvals.

A key milestone came in December last year when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the demerger scheme, clearing the path for one of India’s largest corporate restructuring exercises.

Under the approved framework, Vedanta will now split into four new listed entities, while the parent company will keep the base metals business.

Following the demerger, the business will maintain its zinc and silver holdings through Hindustan Zinc, which will also serve as a platform for upcoming investments and new endeavours.

For investors, the restructuring marks the end of a long time and the beginning of a new phase when each business will be valued independently according to its key skills.

Why is Vedanta Limited’s share price falling today?

The sharp decline in Vedanta’s share price is not because the company is performing poorly. The company is mainly carrying out structural changes.

The price adjustment is linked to Vedanta’s ex-demerger status, which means the company has revised the stock price to reflect the separation of its different businesses. Because of these changes, the share price may appear to fall sharply, even though the overall value redistributes rather than disappears.

Vedanta Demerger: How the company will be split into 5 listed entities

Vedanta Limited is splitting into five companies that will be listed on the stock market. The important date for this split is May 1, 2026. Since that is a holiday, the change will actually happen on April 30, 2026.

After the demerger, Vedanta’s businesses will be divided into:

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML)

Vedanta Power Ltd (VPL)

Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd (VOGL)

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL)

Vedanta Ltd, which is the remaining parent company

Vedanta Demerger: Important Dates for Investors to Know

Record Date: May 1, 2026 (Maharashtra Day, a market holiday)

Ex-Demerger Date: April 30, 2026 (because of the T+1 settlement cycle)

Date of Last Eligible Purchase: April 29, 2026

The demerger benefits will be available to investors who hold shares as of the record date.

Vedanta Demerger: What shareholders will receive

For every 1 share of Vedanta held, investors will receive:

1 share of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

1 share of Vedanta Oil & Gas (Malco Energy)

1 share of Vedanta Power (Talwandi Sabo Power)

1 share of Vedanta Iron & Steel Ltd

The remaining Vedanta Ltd will continue with core assets, including zinc (Hindustan Zinc exposure) and copper operations.

Vedanta Demerger: Market action and volatility

During the pre-open discovery session, the stock swung sharply between ₹271.50 and ₹292 before settling lower. Market participants said pricing was slightly below expectations due to uncertainty around debt allocation across the newly carved-out companies.

Vedanta Demerger: Performance before the demerger

Despite recent volatility ahead of the restructuring, Vedanta has seen a strong run:

Up ~10% in 1 month

Up ~45% in 6 months

Up ~70% in 1 year

However, the stock has corrected over 10% in the past week as investors repositioned ahead of the demerger event.

Vedanta Demerger: What happens next?

The four newly created companies are expected to be separately listed on the BSE and NSE by mid-May 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Analysts say the move could unlock value over the long term, but they expect near-term volatility as markets assign independent valuations to each business.

Vedanta Demerger: What Investors Should Know

The sharp fall in Vedanta shares is a technical adjustment linked to one of India’s largest corporate demergers, not a sell-off. For investors, the real focus now shifts to how the market values the newly listed entities individually and whether the restructuring unlocks long-term shareholder value.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)