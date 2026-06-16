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Home > Sports News > Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

England head coach Brendon McCullum revealed he felt bewilderment and anger before turning to deep worry for Ben Stokes following his nightclub curfew breach. Stokes and Gus Atkinson will miss the second Test at The Oval under ongoing ECB investigations, with Joe Root stepping in as interim captain.

Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident (Image Source: X)
Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 01:11 IST

The long-term leadership prospects in England Test cricket are now up in the air, with a scandal having caused utter pandemonium at home in the national setup. Head coach Brendon McCullum has at last broken his silence on the major off-field incident involving captain Ben Stokes and paceman Gus Atkinson. The stars were controversially suspended from the crucial upcoming second Test against New Zealand at The Oval after transgressing the team’s brand new midnight curfew in London’s swanky Chelsea development. The stars’ late-night spree ended with reports of a brawl between a Saracens academy rugby player and an ECB security guard needing facial stitches. The former Black Caps great addressed reporters directly, before The Oval Test, discussing how much it has hit him emotionally and leaving question marks over the captaincy.

Brendon McCullum Details Emotional Journey From Anger To Deep Worry

The past Kiwi captain certainly did not pull punches with the raw instant psychological reaction upon being notified that his top leadership men were breaking the squad code of conduct block.McCullum confirmed that his instantaneous reaction escalated in split seconds from shock through anger to utter sadness due to the step back layout; all after lengthy discussions with the squad in trying to erase a controversial drinking block culture. However, the head coach said the psychological destination soon turned to actually caring for the well-being of the number one all-around loop. The most critical and frontline role McCullum stated is to help the individuals through this highly taxing phase, and let management deal with the whole situation with all empathy.



No Immediate Clarity On Long Term Leadership Future

When persistently cornered by the media over whether he would permanently remove Stokes from administration duties, McCullum resolutely failed to give a direct, concise block answer. He acknowledged that the current high-pressure climate was definitely “not the correct environment to make reactive decisions about leadership.” 

The decision has been made as a group by management to allow the formal investigation by the Cricket Regulator to proceed before determining the future of long-term roles. As such, and with batting stalwart Joe Root fast-tracked into the captaincy seat to lead a largely re-ordered line-up at The Oval, a deeply stressed Stokes is taking a break and observing matches from around the country.

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Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident
Tags: ben stokesBen Stokes Captaincybrendon mccullumCricket newsECB investigationEngland cricket teamGus AtkinsonJoe RootNightclub ControversyThe Oval Test

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Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident

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Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident
Will Ben Stokes Continue As England Captain? Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reveals Shock Emotions After Curfew Breach Incident
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