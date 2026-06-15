Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pushes Sri Lanka A Player After India A’s Super Over Defeat; Senior Players Forced to Intervene—WATCH Video

The Tri-National A series match between India A and Sri Lanka A ended in unexpected tension on Monday in Dambulla. Following a dramatic Super Over finish, India’s 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, became involved in a heated verbal exchange with members of the Sri Lanka A squad that required senior players to intervene on June 15, Monday.
What Happened Between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A Player?
The incident unfolded right after Sri Lanka A bowler Kugathas Mathulan delivered a perfect final yorker to secure victory for the hosts in the Super Over after Sri Lanka matched India’s target of 265 in 50 overs posting 265/9. As Mathulan and his teammates celebrated their win, words were exchanged on the field.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fights With Vishen Halambage – Watch Full Video
The young Indian opener stepped forward and pushed Vishen Halambage as emotions ran high. Seeing the situation escalate, fellow Indian batter Suryansh Shedge quickly stepped in to pull Sooryavanshi away from the confrontation. Sri Lanka A’s veteran captain, Niroshan Dickwella, also acted as a peacemaker, stepping between the players to diffuse the tension and ensure both teams could proceed to the traditional post-match handshakes.
Tense exchange between Vishen Halambage and Vaibhav Suryavanshi as Sri Lanka A edge India A in Super Over thriller pic.twitter.com/xEbrCBybWx
— NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) June 15, 2026
Even as he was led away, a visibly frustrated Vaibhav continued to lose his cool, repeatedly looking back over his shoulder to fire parting words at Halambage in anger.
Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw
— Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026
Sri Lanka A vs India A – Super Over Recap
Batting first, India A managed to post a total of 265 runs, led by a fighting 72 from Suryansh Shedge and a resilient 51 from Vipraj Nigam. Sooryavanshi had earlier provided a brisk start, contributing 21 runs off 14 deliveries.
In reply, Sri Lanka A mirrored the exact performance, finishing their 50 overs at 265 runs as well. Sadeera Samarawickrama led the home team’s pursuit with a well-crafted 93. A dramatic final over saw Arshad Khan dismiss Samarawickrama, but a controversial run-out on the final ball of regulation play meant the teams could not be separated, forcing a Super Over.
What Happened During IND A vs SL A Super Over?
The tension had already been building during the Super Over phase, with Indian captain Tilak Varma engaging in lengthy discussions with the umpires regarding a disputed no-ball call. Sri Lanka A batted first in the tie-breaker and set a challenging target, scoring 16 runs.
Needing 17 runs to win, India A send out Shedge and Sooryavanshi to handle the chase. Shedge took the initial strike but could only manage three runs from the first three deliveries. Although Sooryavanshi struck a boundary off the remaining balls against Mathulan’s bowling, India A finished their over on just nine runs.