US-Iran Deal Already Signed? JD Vance Says ‘We Already Signed The Deal Digitally Yesterday’

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said the United States and Iran have already “signed the deal digitally”, even as the formal signing of the agreement remains scheduled for Friday. The remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump declared that the long-awaited agreement with Tehran was “complete” and would help restore peace and stability across West Asia. Vance stressed that no financial benefits had yet been provided to Iran and made it clear that any sanctions relief would depend entirely on Tehran fulfilling its commitments under the agreement.

Speaking to ABC’s Good Morning America, Vance dismissed suggestions that Iran would immediately gain access to frozen assets or sanctions relief. “We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there’s been no money released, and that won’t change,” he said when asked about possible concessions to Tehran.

Sanctions relief tied to Iran’s actions under agreement

The US Vice President said the implementation of the deal would be based on measurable actions taken by Iran rather than promises. According to Vance, sanctions relief would only follow if Tehran demonstrated compliance with key provisions, including restrictions linked to its nuclear programme.

“Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they’re not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow,” he said.

Vance also argued that the agreement could eventually help Iran reconnect with the global economy if it adhered to the agreed framework. “This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing,” he said.

Israel’s objections and concerns over regional stability

Responding to questions about Israel’s decision to reject being bound by the agreement and maintain military deployments in Lebanon, Vance acknowledged that regional tensions could complicate implementation. “Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they’re a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all,” he said.

Despite those concerns, he remained optimistic about the agreement’s long-term impact. “But what we fundamentally believe is that this is going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America, and again, potentially for the people of Iran as well,” he said.

Trump said deal would be signed on Friday

Trump had earlier announced on Truth Social that the agreement would formally be signed on Friday and described it as a breakthrough for regional peace. “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” Trump stated.

However, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir publicly rejected the idea that the agreement would apply to Israel. “Trump’s agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation,” he wrote on X. Meanwhile, Iran has continued to insist that Lebanon remains an “integral part” of the final arrangement with Washington.

(With inputs from ANI)

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