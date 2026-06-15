Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran Crude oil price formula 1 champion OnePlus facebook ban chelsea Ashura 2026 India Delhi NCR Weather Crown Prince PM Modi Welcomes US Iran Peace Deal Falta arrest public parade incident Bihar Government Notice Bihar Migrant Worker google ceo Diljit Dosnajh diplomatic misinformation Iran
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

Reel culture has transformed social media from connection to performance, where virality and attention outweigh ethics and empathy. From public disturbances to funeral content, everything becomes material for clicks. What's the way forward now?

Content is no longer created for meaning; it is created for monetisation and fame.
Content is no longer created for meaning; it is created for monetisation and fame.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 18:02 IST

Gone are the days when we laughed a little less loudly in public, sat a certain way, and made an effort to display our best behaviour. Today, we set up cameras on airport tarmacs, blast trending songs at full volume, and show off our garba moves with little regard for the inconvenience caused to those around us. Be it railway stations, busy roads, Times Square, or any other landmark, the agenda is to shoot some reels as soon as we arrive and upload them on social media or we don’t consider the holiday as complete. No matter the age. In return, we get a few clicks, a handful of followers, a fleeting sense of relevance, and often a fair share of public embarrassment. But the clicks seem to matter more than public perception. What changed us so dramatically and why?  

Recently, while scrolling through Instagram, a viral video appeared on feed. It showed a man dancing spontaneously inside Delhi Metro, while the co-passengers looked shocked and visibly uncomfortable. Why this sudden urge to dance in a metro? There seems to be only one answer: shoot an outrageous video on a phone, post it on Instagram, get more likes, and grab attention. Because this is a viral era.

In viral culture, people increasingly care about fame, popularity, and money. Reel culture offers quick fame, and sometimes even influence or power as a decision-maker. Slowly, attention became currency, and attention without responsibility became priority. 

You Might Be Interested In

Are We Using Social Media The Right Way?

Social media began as a tool of connection. In the late 1990s, platforms like SixDegrees.com first allowed people to create online profiles and connect with friends. Later came Orkut, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and eventually TikTok-style short videos that we now call reels. At its core, it was meant to bring people closer.

For a long time, it actually did. Families separated by distance stayed connected. Movements found voice. Ordinary people could speak without needing a powerful gatekeeper. It felt democratic, even hopeful. Not had a colourful fake impression.

A powerful example of social media’s early purpose came during the 2010-2011 Tunisian Jasmine Revolution. When state media ignored protests after Mohamed Bouazizi’s self-immolation, citizens used Facebook, YouTube, and mobile phones to document reality.

These videos travelled globally. They helped break censorship and showed how ordinary people could challenge an authoritarian system. Social media, at that moment, acted as a witness, not a performer. It was about truth, urgency, and collective voice not virality for entertainment.

How reel culture changed everything

Today, that intent has shifted. Reel culture is no longer about communication; it is about performance. The goal is not to inform, but to trend anyway with more attention. Not to understand, but to engage. And in that race, shame, ethics, and sensitivity often disappear.

We have seen this shift in disturbing ways.

When national award winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away, his funeral became a stage for content creation for reel vultures. YouTubers and online media rushed in, filming grief instead of respecting it. His son Chandhu’s anger was not just personal, it was a reminder that mourning has been turned into material. Even death is no longer private; it is content. What should have been silence became footage, and footage became monetisation.

What’s the way forward

The common thread in all these cases is simple. Content is no longer created for meaning; it is created for monetisation and fame. The more shocking, emotional, or controversial it is, the more it spreads. And the more it spreads, the more valuable it becomes.

In this system, silence is boring, nuance is ignored, and context is lost. Everything must be short, sharp, and viral, even human grief. Even a bad joke will spread like a gospel. And creators don’t seem to mind because they think they are merely following the trend. FOMO is real. 

The way forward is not to reject social media, but to rethink how we use it. Virality should not replace responsibility. Audiences must learn to pause before sharing, laughing, or condemning. Creators must remember that reach is not equal to right. Most importantly, we need to rebuild a sense of digital empathy. Not everything is content. Not every moment is a reel. And not every viral thing deserves attention.

Because if everything is reduced to content, even basic human decency becomes just another prop in the performance.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?
Tags: Reel Culture And Viralityreel culture newsReel Culture Opinionsocial media addictionviral videos

RELATED News

Jitender Chawla, CEO SMEBIZZ, Appointed As Jury In MMA Global’s Smarties APAC, MMA Smarties North America & MMA Smarties X Global Awards 2026

Will Asaduddin Owaisi Join INDIA Bloc For 2027 UP Poll?

Embassy Group calls REIT petition ‘recycled claim’; Bombay HC grants SEBI 6 weeks to examine representations

‘Supply Chain Is Vital to Healthcare and Public Welfare’: Gujarat Health Minister at Procurement Supply Chain Conference 2026

Delhi-NCR Weather Update for June 15, 2026

LATEST NEWS

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

BiteSpeed Partners With Razorpay

iPhone Fold Biggest Update

Why Do Airplane Windows Have Tiny Holes?

Crude Oil Price Today [JUNE 15, 2026]: Brent Falls To $83.82 Per Barrel

Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi

Who Won The US-Iran Deal? Tehran’s Reported Hormuz Fee Rights Draw Attention

Horoscope Tomorrow 16 June, 2026

Sensex, Nifty Soar: Investors Gain Rs 9 Lakh Crore

Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?
Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?
Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?
Opinion | Reel Culture And Virality Making Us Shameless. What’s The Way Forward?

QUICK LINKS