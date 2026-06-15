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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone Fold Biggest Update: Is Apple Delaying The Launch? Here’s When It Will Hit The Shelves

iPhone Fold Biggest Update: Is Apple Delaying The Launch? Here’s When It Will Hit The Shelves

Fresh supply-chain leaks suggest that the long-rumoured foldable iPhone could be unveiled by Apple in September 2026, but commercial availability may be delayed until early 2027. Reports indicate key components are ready, though Apple has yet to finalise the device's launch timeline.

iphone fold design leak
iphone fold design leak

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 17:45 IST

Apple fans have been waiting for a foldable iPhone for years. Every year, rumours surface. Every year, they either fizzle out or get pushed forward. Now, fresh signals from Apple’s own supply chain suggest that while the iPhone Fold could be announced at Apple’s September 2026 event, the actual device may not reach customers until early 2027. This is not the first time the iPhone Fold has been delayed, and if history is any guide, it probably will not be the last. 

What the Supply Chain Is Saying 

Two separate companies with ties to Apple’s manufacturing have dropped hints pointing in the same direction. 

The CEO of Largan Precision, a company that supplies camera lenses for iPhones, told shareholders that some new product opportunities would be announced in the third quarter of 2026, while others would be pushed to the beginning of next year. He also noted that the fourth quarter of 2026 would be busier than usual because of the scheduling of customers’ new devices. 

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Separately, the general manager of Xinrixing, a firm reported to be making bearings for a folding iPhone, said his company is simply waiting for Apple to decide on a shipping date. That comment alone tells you something. The parts are ready. The question is when Apple pulls the trigger. 

Together, these two firms cover very different parts of the phone. One makes lenses, the other makes bearings. The fact that both are talking around the same product in the same timeframe makes it hard to dismiss. 

This Has Happened Before 

To be fair, iPhone Fold rumours have been circulating since at least 2019, when Samsung launched its first foldable phone. Every year since then, someone in the supply chain or analyst community has predicted an Apple foldable. Every year, it has not arrived. 

This year does feel different in volume. There are more reports, more component-level leaks, and more specific timelines than in previous years. Apple’s own iOS 27 and macOS 27 betas have already shown what appear to be early signs of foldable device support. Manufacturing testing was also reported to have begun earlier this year. 

But the rumours remain contradictory. Some reports from April 2026 said Apple would announce the iPhone Fold in September and begin shipping in October, possibly in limited quantities, similar to how the original AirPods launched. Other reports from around the same time said production snags were pushing the whole thing to 2027. 

The lack of major component leaks closer to a September launch date has also raised eyebrows. Typically, when a new iPhone is weeks away, parts start appearing online. That has not really happened with the Fold. 

What to Expect Going Forward 

Apple is not expected to stop at just one foldable iPhone. Reports suggest the company already has plans for at least one more folding model in 2027 and 2028, potentially a bezel-free design or a clamshell flip style. So even if the first Fold slips into early 2027, it would be the start of something bigger rather than a one-off experiment. 

For now, September 2026 remains the most likely moment for an official announcement. Whether you can actually buy one by the end of the year is a different question entirely. 

Also Read: Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details

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iPhone Fold Biggest Update: Is Apple Delaying The Launch? Here’s When It Will Hit The Shelves
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iPhone Fold Biggest Update: Is Apple Delaying The Launch? Here’s When It Will Hit The Shelves
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