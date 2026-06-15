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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 July 2026. Leaks suggest a wider cover display for the Fold 8, a redesigned camera layout for the Flip 8, and next-generation Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets across the foldable lineup

Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 16:53 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for its next flagship launch event for fold and flip devices and leaks have already made clear what to expect from the next flip and fold devices from the tech giant. The company is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8. Several leaks and reports also suggest the design of the upcoming devices. 

What the Screen Protector Leak Tells Us 

Popular tipster Ice Universe has dropped a side-by-side comparison of the screen protectors for these devices which gives a clear view of each phone’s cover display. These are the external screen protectors, and just from looking at them, you can already spot that Samsung is not simply recycling last year’s design. 

The Z Fold 8 looks like it is getting a noticeably wider cover screen. Anyone who has used a Fold before knows the outer display always felt a little too narrow for everyday use. That appears to be changing. A wider front screen means you can browse, reply to messages, and use apps without unfolding the phone every few minutes. 

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The Z Flip 8 is also getting a visible change. The two separate camera cutouts on the back of last year’s model are being replaced with a single longer cutout. It looks cleaner and more modern. The classic clamshell flip format stays, but the back panel gets a tidier look. 

The Z Fold 8 Ultra, on the other hand, does not appear to be changing dramatically in terms of design. It keeps the same book-style fold and a clean cover screen, with a few small refinements. It is expected to remain Samsung’s premium option at the top of the foldable range. 

What’s Under the Hood 

Design aside, the spec leaks are just as interesting. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, on the other hand, will reportedly use Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 processor. This is a pattern Samsung has used before, putting its in-house chip in the more affordable Flip while reserving Qualcomm for the higher-end Fold lineup. 

All three devices have already shown up in various certification listings across different countries, which is usually a strong sign that an official launch is close. 

When and Where 

Samsung is expected to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 July 2026, with London rumoured to be the host city. That is roughly five weeks away, which means we are likely to see more leaks surface in the coming days. 

Samsung has been pushing foldables hard over the last few years, and the changes hinted at by this leak suggest the company is listening to feedback. A wider outer display on the Fold and a cleaner camera design on the Flip are both things users have asked for. Whether the final products deliver on that is something we will find out next month. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27 Revealed: AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, And Android 16, Check Launch Date And Price

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Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details
Tags: galaxy Z fold 8Z Flip 8Z Fold 8 Ultra

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Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event Countown Begins: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold Ultra, And Z Filp 8 To Debut Soon, Check All Specs And Details

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