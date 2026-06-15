Will Asaduddin Owaisi Join INDIA Bloc For 2027 UP Poll? Congress, SP Send Mixed Signals

The prospect of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi forming an alliance with the INDIA bloc ahead of the Assembly polls in 2027 Uttar Pradesh has opened up yet another debate in the opposition ranks, with the Congress and SP seemingly adopting divergent approaches towards the matter. While some leaders seem to be willing to embrace the idea of an opposition front, others have emphasized the need for the opposition not to dilute its ideology against communalism despite forging alliances. This has been amid efforts by opposition groups to re-group following a series of defeats at the hands of the BJP. The debate gained momentum after Congress MP Imran Masood and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav publicly offered contrasting views on the prospect of AIMIM becoming part of a larger opposition front in Uttar Pradesh.

Different voices emerge as opposition rethinks strategy for 2027

Reports say that while speaking on the issue, Imran Masood said any decision regarding AIMIM’s entry into the INDIA bloc would ultimately be taken by the Congress high command. However, he underlined that there could be “no compromise with communalism”.

“It will not be possible to oppose communalism on one side and strengthen communalism on the other. The fight is between Modi and Rahul Gandhi. There is no middle ground. Only Rahul Gandhi has the power to defeat the BJP,” Masood said. “Therefore, those who want to defeat the BJP should join Rahul Gandhi and support him.”

His remarks come as opposition parties review their recent electoral performance. The INDIA bloc suffered major setbacks in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal over the past year. In Delhi and Bengal, alliance partners Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress faced heavy defeats, while in Bihar, the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) secured comfortable victories.

Owaisi signals openness while Samajwadi Party keeps doors open

Last week, leaders of the INDIA bloc met in Delhi to discuss the alliance’s future course. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi urged opposition parties to stay united despite recent defeats. He argued that defeating the BJP would become easier if opposition forces remained together.

As per reports, Gandhi also warned alliance partners, including the Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party, that traditional political methods may no longer work. “These only worked when the State provides a fair playing field… That field does not exist anymore,” he said. Reaffirming Congress’ commitment to the alliance, Gandhi added that the party was ready to “swallow all the poison” spread by the BJP while continuing to lead the opposition fight.

Samajwadi party more flexible to AIMIM

However, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav indicated a more flexible approach. “Whoever defeats the BJP is welcome,” he said when asked about a possible understanding with AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Owaisi, meanwhile, made it clear that his party is willing to work with other opposition forces if there is mutual respect. “We are prepared to form an alliance to stop the BJP… provided we are treated with respect and accorded equal status,” the AIMIM chief said.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, AIMIM led the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties. The alliance contested 94 seats but failed to win any, securing only 0.49 per cent of the total vote share.

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