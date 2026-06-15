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Home > Tech and Auto News > Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details

Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details

The next-generation Toyota Hilux has been spotted testing in Delhi, hinting at an upcoming India launch. The updated pickup features a bolder design, new powertrain options, and is expected to arrive with a 48V mild-hybrid diesel engine within the next six months.

Next Gen Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi
Next Gen Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 17:17 IST

The next-generation Toyota Hilux has been recently spotted testing in Delhi’s Aerocity, which indicates that the Japanese automobile manufacturer is gearing up to launch the all-new pickup truck in India. The ninth-generation Hilux made its global debut in Thailand in 2025 under the Hilux Travo nameplate. The sighting is significant because it marks the first time the new Hilux has been spotted on Indian roads. The launch of the new Hilux could further strengthen the brand’s presence in this niche segment. 

The company introduced the ninth-generation Hilux in Bangkok in November 2025, rolling out one of the most comprehensive updates in the model’s over 50 years of history. The new model embraces Toyota’s multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality, delivering a range of powertrain options consisting of diesel, hybrid, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel-cell variants. 

A New Look That Means Business 

The design overhaul is hard to miss. The new Hilux ditches the older rounded look and goes for something sharper, boxier, and far more aggressive. Up front, there is a large trapezoidal grille finished in matte black mesh, sleeker LED headlights with DRLs, and circular front fog lamps. The overall face is inspired by Toyota’s heavier global trucks like the Tacoma, and it works. This looks less like a lifestyle pickup and more like something built for actual work. 

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The silhouette of the truck stays largely the same, but the front and rear bumpers are new, and the whole package reads as a more modern and purposeful vehicle than the outgoing model. 

What Powers the New Hilux in India 

Toyota offers multiple powertrains globally, including a fully electric version with a 59.2 kWh battery pack, dual motors, and all-wheel drive. But for India, the more realistic candidate is the 48V mild-hybrid diesel setup. This pairs the familiar 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with a compact hybrid system. The result is 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, sent through a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

The mild-hybrid system is not a dramatic electrification story. What it does is improve refinement, throttle response, and fuel efficiency in everyday driving. It is the same basic approach Toyota uses with the current Fortuner, and it works well in Indian conditions. The 9th-generation model is expected to arrive in India within the next six months, as part of the global rollout that began in Thailand. 

What Comes Next 

Toyota has not confirmed an India launch date or pricing yet, but the Delhi sighting and the testing activity make it clear that local evaluation is well underway. The leaked imagery from what appears to be a Delhi TVC shoot confirms the truck is being actively used in production work in India, which is usually one of the final steps before a market launch. 

There is another reason this launch matters beyond the Hilux itself. The next-generation Fortuner is also expected to be based on the same platform and share the new design language. So what you are seeing on the Hilux now is likely a preview of what the upcoming Fortuner will look like too. For anyone waiting on either vehicle, this Delhi sighting is a good sign that things are moving. 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Introduces 2026 S-Class In India: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, 115Km Range, And Upgraded Tech—Check All Specs And Price

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Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details
Tags: HiluxToyota Hilux

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Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details
Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details
Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details
Next-Generation Toyota Hilux Spotted In Delhi: Bolder Design, New Powertrain, And 48V Mild-Hybrid, Check All Details

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