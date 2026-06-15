Samsung Galaxy A27 Revealed: AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, And Android 16, Check Launch Date And Price

South Korean tech manufacturing giant Samsung has inadvertently revealed the Galaxy A27 in full after its Czech website published the handset’s product page ahead of schedule. The page has since been taken down, but the design, specifications, and colour options were captured. As per the content posted on the company’s Czech website, the upcoming Galaxy A27 will feature a major chipset upgrade and a more modern display cutout while quietly downgrading several camera and durability specifications.

This is not a controlled tease or a planned leak. Samsung’s own website just put the whole thing out there for the world to see, then pulled it back. By then, it was too late.

A Better Chip, A Cleaner Screen

The most notable upgrade is under the hood. The Galaxy A27 swaps out Samsung’s own Exynos chip for a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. For most people buying a mid-range phone, this is a real win. Qualcomm chips in this price range tend to run cooler and handle everyday tasks well.

The screen also gets a visible refresh. The A26 had a teardrop notch at the top, which felt a bit dated. The A27 moves to a punch-hole cutout, which puts the front camera inside a small circle instead. The display itself is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colors should look sharp and scrolling should feel smooth.

The phone comes in Black, Blue, Light Green and Pink, and will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. You can also expand storage with a microSD card.

Where Samsung Cut Corners

This is where things get a little uncomfortable. The A27 is not a clean upgrade across the board.

The rear camera setup has a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, but the ultrawide drops from 8MP on the A26 to just 5MP. The front camera goes from 13MP to 12MP. Not a massive difference, but a step back is still a step back.

The bigger concern is water resistance. The Galaxy A26 had an IP67 rating, which means it could sit in about a metre of water for half an hour. The A27 comes with an IP64 rating. That covers dust and water splashes, but if your phone falls in a sink or gets caught in the rain, the newer model is actually less protected than the one it replaces.

The battery stays at 5,000 mAh with 25W charging, same as before. Software gets a bump to Android 16 with One UI 8.5, and Samsung promises six years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

Price and Launch

Samsung has not made anything official yet. Based on leaked European pricing, the 128GB model is expected to cost around EUR 349 and the 256GB version around EUR 439. Both would be more expensive than the A26 was at launch. No India launch date or pricing has been shared so far.

So the A27 is a mixed bag. A better processor and a cleaner display design are genuine improvements. But giving up proper water resistance on a budget phone is the kind of trade-off that tends to quietly frustrate buyers months after purchase.

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