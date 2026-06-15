Advertising Gone Wrong? Amazon Faces Legal Notice Over Offensive Aryabhata-Themed Ad Campaign From Lawyers & Hindu Groups

Amazon India has come under scrutiny after its promotional campaign for the “Amazon Now” service allegedly portrayed ancient Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata in a manner that has sparked controversy. A group of lawyers along with the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has sent a legal notice to the company, accusing it of disrespecting India’s scientific heritage for commercial gain. According to the complaint, the advertisement uses a humorous or satirical depiction of Aryabhata that allegedly undermines his dignity. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti argues that Aryabhata is not just a historical figure but a symbol of India’s long-standing contribution to mathematics and astronomy, including his association with the development and popular understanding of zero.

Demand For FIR & Legal Action In Mumbai

Three advocates from the Mumbai High Court, Ashish Rai, Pankaj Mishra, and Prachi Pandey, have submitted a complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. They have demanded the registration of an FIR, stating that the advertisement has hurt public sentiment and misused a respected figure for advertising purposes.

Notice Seeks Public Apology & Removal Of Ad

The legal notice, issued by Supreme Court advocate Amita Sachdeva on behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has asked Amazon India to issue a public apology within 48 hours. It also demands the immediate removal of the controversial advertisement from all platforms. The notice warns of civil and criminal action if the company fails to comply.

🛑 LEGAL NOTICE, To, The Chief Executive Officer / Managing Directorhttps://t.co/an0kuix5ot, Inc. & Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (Amazon India)

Corporate Office:

8th Floor, World Trade Centre, Plot No. C-1, Sector 16,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh – 201301

Also to:

Amazon… pic.twitter.com/6QiuVJRGWS — Amita Sachdeva, Advocate (@SachdevaAmita) June 12, 2026

Debate Over Cultural Representation In Advertising

The controversy has sparked debate about the representation of cultural and historical figures in commercial content. The plaintiffs argue that national icons can be used in a comedic or commercial context without sensitivity, which can be offensive and damaging to cultural pride.

Till now Amazon India has not released any official statement on the allegations or legal notice. The situation is still fluid, and all eyes are on the company’s reaction and whether the issue will escalate to formal legal action.

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