‘Not Sure India Will Go Far’: Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Bold Prediction On Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Despite Victory vs PAK In T20 WC 2026 — WATCH Video

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: While India easily defeated Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament, ex-India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a bold prediction about India’s chances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. India won the match by 64 runs, which was the first Group A match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Women in Blue decided to bat first and after losing some wickets early, they managed to get a fairly good total of 170/6. Then, the Pakistani team was all out for 106 runs in 17 overs due to an excellent spell of spin bowling by India. But Ashwin is of the opinion that India may have a hard time beating the stronger teams in the tournament In particular powerhouses like Australia and England.

Ravichandran Ashwin makes huge claim: ‘Team India won’t go far’

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge claim that the Indian Women’s team will not go far in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. This was not the first time that the Indian team was considered an underdog in an ICC tournament. Even in the ODI World Cup, which Harmanpreet Kaur’s side won, they weren’t expected to do so.

Ashwin claimed that India’s depth is a sign of concern when compared to teams like England and Australia. The veteran off-spinner said, “I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup. While India were excellent against Pakistan and their spin attack once again proved decisive, the team still lacks the depth that sides like England and Australia possess. India’s combination appears slightly short on power-hitting options, which could become a concern in tougher matches against stronger opponents. Compared to the strong lineups of England and Australia, India’s overall team depth remains a significant worry.”

India Women beat Pakistan Women to kickstart Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, and Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain, dropped only by Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early in the game, managed to stabilize the innings tying for here 91 crucial runs after eventually slipping away. Mandhana was elegant with her bat, hitting 68 with 2 sixes and 9 boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh finally wrapped up the innings in style. She made 23 runs off Tasmia Rubab in the 19th over and remained not out for 34 off 17 balls, leading to India making a big score of 170/6.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali caught 41 runs and was a major Powerplay captain as the host team made a solid start in the chasing game. But, India’s spinners had the full control in the middle overs. Spin was responsible for nine out of the ten Pakistan wickets, and World Cup newcomer Shree Charani impressed with 3/21. The top performer of the match was Deepti Sharma who made as many as five wickets of ten balls for a new record of her career debut in the game. She completed the most effective spell with three wickets in the last over and played a major role in Pakistan’s downfall, including a very fine direct-hit run-out of Muneeba Ali.

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