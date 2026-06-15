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Home > Sports News > Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak

Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak

Following a chaotic 2-2 thriller in Dallas, Japan has extended an unbelievable tactical streak that is quietly terrorizing elite European football nations. Read details.

Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak. Photo X
Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 06:04 IST

Japan’s incredible 2-2 comeback draw against the Netherlands at the Dallas Stadium was more than a brilliant display of tactical resilience it was a declaration of their status as the kryptonite of elite European football sides on June 14. Hajime Moriyasu’s side came from behind twice to extend their incredible record of nine matches without defeat against UEFA opposition inside 90 minutes in Texas.

The impressive run, which has seen seven wins and two draws, is a testament to Japan’s meteoric rise on the world stage. What used to be a one-off giant-killing act is now officially a structural pattern of dominance over traditional powerhouse football nations.

The historic streak was started on the biggest stage of them all at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Competing in a difficult “Group of Death”, the Samurai Blue stunned the world with back-to-back 2-1 comeback wins over continental heavyweights Germany and Spain. They eventually lost to Croatia in the Round of 16, but that game officially went down in the record books as a 1-1 tie in regulation time, setting the stage for a period of psychological supremacy.

You Might Be Interested In
Date Opponent Competition Result Key Context
Nov 23, 2022 Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 2–1 Win Stunned Germany in the group opener.
Dec 1, 2022 Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 2–1 Win Topped the “Group of Death.”
Dec 5, 2022 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 1–1 Draw Official 90-min draw (Croatia progressed on pens).
Sept 9, 2023 Germany International Friendly 4–1 Win Demolished Germany in Wolfsburg, costing Hansi Flick his job.
Sept 12, 2023 Turkey International Friendly 4–2 Win Dominant display in Genk.
Recent Friendly Scotland International Friendly 1–0 Win Clean sheet victory.
Recent Friendly England International Friendly 1–0 Win Historic victory over the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium.
Recent Friendly Iceland International Friendly 1–0 Win Kept the defensive momentum rolling.
Jun 14, 2026 Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 2–2 Draw Fought back twice via Daichi Kamada’s late 88th-minute heroics.

Japan didn’t let up the gas pedal after the tournament in Qatar They travelled to Wolfsburg in September 2023 and comprehensively beat Germany 4-1 on their own turf, in a historic result that led to the sacking of German manager Hansi Flick. Just three days later, Moriyasu’s side continued their European tear, sweeping past Turkey with a commanding 4-2 victory in Belgium.

The momentum carried easily into their pre-World Cup preparations with Japan recording three consecutive 1-0 clean sheet wins over Scotland, Iceland and most notably, a landmark victory over England at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Japan’s deadly counter-pressing system is entirely untroubled by European tactical structures as they nullified Ronald Koeman’s Oranje in Dallas with goals from Keito Nakamura and an 88th-minute leveller from Daichi Kamada.

With a comfortable nine games unbeaten, Samurai Blue are now just one game away from achieving a perfect, historic 10-game milestone. Their chance to get to double figures arrives, rather conveniently, in their next Group F game, when they are scheduled to face-off against another European elite power, Sweden.

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Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak
Tags: Daichi Kamada equalizer DallasFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Group F standings FIFA World Cup 2026Hajime Moriyasu tactics transition pressJapan football unbeaten streakJapan vs European teams recordJapan vs Germany 4-1 WolfsburgJapan vs Netherlands 2-2 World CupJapan vs Sweden upcoming matchJapan win vs England WembleySamurai Blue vs UEFA nations

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Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak
Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak
Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak
Japan Hold Netherlands 2-2 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Match To Extend Unbeaten Run Against European Nations: Know All About The Streak

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