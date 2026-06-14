Who Is Gautami Tadimalla? Why Did Actor-Turned-Politician Quit AIADMK After Years In Active Politics

Actor-turned-politician Gautami Tadimalla has stepped down from the AIADMK, ending her brief political association with the party and sparking fresh discussion in Tamil Nadu’s political circles. The move comes amid ongoing shifts within the party and wider realignments in the state’s political landscape. Gautami, who held the position of Deputy Propaganda Secretary in the AIADMK, submitted her resignation from both her party post and primary membership with immediate effect. Her exit has been confirmed by party sources, marking another notable departure from the organisation at a time of internal churn.

Focus Shifts Away From Party Role

In her resignation communication, Gautami indicated that she would be stepping away from active party responsibilities to concentrate on her personal work and social initiatives. She has been closely associated with social service activities through her foundation over the years, which has often run parallel to her public life.

Short Political Journey In AIADMK

Gautami joined the AIADMK in early 2024 after leaving the BJP, where she had been active for a long period. Her entry was seen as a boost to the party’s outreach efforts, and she was later given a key organisational post. Her exit now closes a short but visible chapter in the party’s structure.

Reactions Within Political Circles

Her resignation has triggered quiet discussions within Tamil Nadu political circles, with attention on whether more leaders may reconsider their positions. The AIADMK, already dealing with internal adjustments, is expected to manage the fallout while trying to maintain stability ahead of future elections.

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