Indian Army Sheds Colonial Legacy With New Dress Code, Bandi Jacket And More

The Indian Army has unveiled sweeping changes to its dress regulations, removing several colonial-era practices, symbols and terms as part of a broader effort to align military traditions with India’s sovereign identity. The reforms are detailed in the newly issued Army Uniforms-2026 Pamphlet, which standardises dress regulations across the force while introducing what the Army describes as a deliberate move away from residual colonial influences. Explaining the rationale, the manual states: “In keeping with the nation’s sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated in this edition of Army Uniforms Pamphlet.” The reforms form part of a chapter titled “Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos.”

Bandi jacket introduced, swords and colonial terminology scaled back

Among the most notable changes is the introduction of the indigenous closed-neck Bandi jacket as part of formal civil attire for officers. It will be worn over a full-sleeved shirt with matching formal trousers and closed footwear, bringing a distinctly Indian element into military formal dress.

The Army has also removed the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, made the carriage of swords by Reviewing Officers optional, and discontinued archaic terminology such as “Royal.” The document notes: “These measures, reflected at appropriate places across this Pamphlet and further listed herein, include the introduction of the Bandi Jacket as part of civil formal dress, removal of the pouch belt from Mess Dress Nos. 5 and 6, the stipulation that sword carriage by Reviewing Officer is optional and discontinuation of archaic terminology such as ‘Royal’.”

New rules for ceremonial swords and winter uniforms

The manual further narrows the occasions on which swords may be carried. They will now be limited to parade commanders, contingent commanders and designated personnel during major ceremonial events such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Army Day parades and Guards of Honour. The regulations clearly state: “Reviewing Officers will not carry sword on parade.”

Describing the approach behind the reforms, the Army said: “Collectively, these refinements represent a progressive review of residual colonial-era vestiges while preserving the dignity, functionality and enduring traditions of the Indian Army.” The foreword adds that the 2026 edition “reflects a considered step towards aligning our dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accoutrements and terminology.”

Appearance rules and wider push to shed colonial legacies

Apart from symbolic changes, the Army has introduced a new winter working dress featuring a Battle Jacket, which will gradually replace the existing jersey-based winter uniform by June 2029. The Battle Jacket has been reintroduced as the standard winter outerwear for all ranks, with a three-year transition period.

The manual also lays down strict guidelines on personal appearance and conduct. Radical hairstyles, unauthorised beards, visible electronic gadgets, tattoos, body piercings and cosmetic make-up in uniform are prohibited. Personnel are also barred from wearing uniform at political, religious or protest gatherings, weddings, private parties and paid media appearances without authorisation.

Roads, buildings and landmarks renamed across military establishments

The changes follow another major initiative undertaken earlier this year, when the Indian Army renamed 246 roads, colonies, buildings and facilities to replace British-era names with those honouring Indian military heroes and gallantry award recipients.

The exercise covered 124 roads, 77 colonies, 27 buildings and other facilities, and 18 miscellaneous locations including parks, training areas, sports grounds, gates and helipads. Examples include Kirby Place in Delhi Cantonment becoming Kenuguruse Vihar, Mall Road becoming Arun Khetrapal Marg, Patterson Road Quarters in Ambala being renamed Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave, and New Horn Line in Mathura becoming Abdul Hamid Lines.

Honouring Indian heroes and military traditions

Similar changes have been carried out elsewhere. Queens Line Road in Jaipur Cantonment is now Sundar Singh Marg, New Birdwood Line in Bareilly has become Thimayya Colony, and Malcolm Lines in Mhow is now Piru Singh Lines. At the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Colins Block and Kingsway Block have been renamed Nubra Block and Kargil Block respectively.

In Kolkata, Fort William has been renamed Vijay Durg, while Rangapahar Military Station’s sports complex now bears the name Laishram Jyotin Singh Sports Complex. At Zakhama Military Station, Spear Lake Marg has been renamed Hangpan Dada Marg. The Army said these steps honour courage, sacrifice and military leadership while ensuring that the spaces where soldiers live, train and serve reflect India’s own heroes, values and legacy. Earlier, on February 24, 2023, the Army had also ended several colonial-era traditions, including horse-driven buggies at functions, ceremonial pull-out events during retirements and pipe bands during dinners.

(with inputs from ANI)

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