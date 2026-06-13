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Home > India News > How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation

How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation

A 21-year-old man posing as an Indian Army Brigadier was arrested in Shahjahanpur after a carefully planned Army sting operation. Officials recovered fake military documents, a forged ID card, and a vehicle fitted with Army markings.

How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation. Photo: X
How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 14:06 IST

A 21 year old man who allegedly pretended to be an Indian Army Brigadier was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur after Army officials and retired military men started becoming suspicious about his action during an event that was held at a museum inside the Cantonment area. The accused, reportedly Aryan Verma from Durga Enclave Colony was seen moving around the cantonment in a Tata Harrier SUV with a driver and two bouncers and he allegedly introduced them as NSG commandos. 

How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation

Army veterans present at the museum had been noticing his behaviour for some time and they told military authorities after becoming suspicious of his activities. Officials also found that the SUV he was using carried an Army flag and military rank symbols. The suspicion grew more because Verm who is only 21 years old was dressed in a Brigadier uniform. 

To catch him, Army officials invited Verma to the cantonment so he could deliver a motivational speech to young candidates who are preparing for recruitment exams. 

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After questioning Verma and his associates were taken into custody. During the search, officials recovered a fake Army ID card, forged government documents that were related to the Army, military badges and insignia, a Brigadier outfit, an Army baton, a fake pistol, a mobile phone, Aadhaar and PAN cards and also the Tata Harrier SUV with Army markings. 

21-Year-Old Fake Brigadier Failed in NEET Two  Times 

Shahjahanpur City Circle Officer Pankaj Pant confirmed the arrest and said that Aryan had been taken into custody and his being questioned. The initial investigation showed that Aryan had appeared for the NEET exam twice and he failed both. 

Police also think he may have started pretending to be a senior Army officer to gain status and recognition.

The two bounders and the driver who were with Vere had also been questioned as they also carried fake government related documents from them. 

Also Read: Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata Home in 4-Hour Pre-Dawn Search, Mamata Banerjee Rushes to His Residence 

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How Indian Army Catches 21-Year-Old ‘Fake Brigadier’ in Shahjahanpur’s Dramatic Sting Operation
Tags: Army sting operationAryan Vermafake brigadierindian armyShahjahanpur newsUttar pradesh news

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