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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple MacBook Ultra Confirmed: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Touch-Optimized MacOS Features, Check All Specs And Details

Apple MacBook Ultra Confirmed: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Touch-Optimized MacOS Features, Check All Specs And Details

Multiple reports suggest Apple is preparing its first touchscreen MacBook, potentially called the MacBook Ultra. Expected to feature an OLED display, M6 chips, and touch-optimized macOS features, the device could launch in late 2026 or early 2027, marking a major shift in Apple's Mac strategy.

MacBook Ultra to launch with tounch screen (AI representative image)
MacBook Ultra to launch with tounch screen (AI representative image)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 13:59 IST

Apple has been dodging the touchscreen question for years. Every time someone asked, the answer was some version of “it does not make sense on a Mac.” But that position is changing fast. A supply chain leaker has now declared Apple’s first touchscreen MacBook as “100% confirmed,” and for once, that kind of bold claim is backed by a long list of names who rarely get things wrong. 

The declaration came from a Weibo leaker known as Instant Digital, who has a solid track record for Apple-related supply chain information. The claim is also backed by respected analysts Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, who have both been reporting on this device for a while. 

The machine was initially planned for 2025, but that timeline never happened. Since then, the reports have become more frequent and more specific. In September 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the first touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro would enter mass production in 2026. 

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So this is not a single leak from a random source. Multiple credible voices across the supply chain and analyst community are now pointing in the same direction. 

What the MacBook Ultra Is Expected to Look Like 

The new laptop could carry the MacBook Ultra branding, sitting above the existing MacBook Pro in Apple’s lineup. Alongside the touchscreen, it is expected to come with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a Dynamic Island replacing the current notch, and a thinner overall design. 

On the display side, Samsung Display is thought to be ready to produce 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch OLED panels for the device. These are expected to use the same tandem OLED technology that Apple already uses in the iPad Pro, which stacks two OLED layers for significantly higher brightness and better battery efficiency than a standard OLED panel. 

The global memory chip shortage could push the launch from late 2026 to early 2027, so buyers should keep that possibility in mind before planning around a specific release date. 

As for pricing, the upgrade to OLED, a new chip and a touchscreen will almost certainly push costs up. The current 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at $1,599, and with the additions coming in the next generation, a price increase is widely expected. 

macOS 27 Is Already Preparing for Touch 

One of the most telling signs that this laptop is real is not a leak at all. It is the software. macOS 27 Golden Gate is quietly stacking up evidence that Apple is preparing the operating system for touch input. 

The new macOS introduces a more touch-friendly interface, with Apple’s Sidecar feature now allowing users to tap and interact with macOS interface elements using a finger on their iPad. The groundwork is clearly being laid well ahead of any hardware announcement. 

Reports suggest macOS could ship with special menus and features that only appear when the touchscreen is actively being used, meaning touch-friendly buttons and layouts would show up for users who need them, without changing the experience for those who do not. That is a smart way to introduce touch without forcing a total redesign of the Mac interface. 

Supply chain sources indicated that production of OLED screens for the touchscreen MacBook had cleared a key hurdle, and that Samsung Display could be ready to ship panels to Apple as soon as June 2026. 

Apple resisted touchscreens on the Mac longer than almost any other laptop maker. When it does finally arrive, the MacBook Ultra looks set to be one of the most significant Mac upgrades in over a decade.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leaks: Wider Display, Thinner Design, And Upgraded Features, Check All Specs And Launch Date
 

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Apple MacBook Ultra Confirmed: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Touch-Optimized MacOS Features, Check All Specs And Details
Tags: appleMacBook Ultra

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Apple MacBook Ultra Confirmed: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Touch-Optimized MacOS Features, Check All Specs And Details
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Apple MacBook Ultra Confirmed: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Touch-Optimized MacOS Features, Check All Specs And Details
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