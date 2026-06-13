10 College Dropouts Whose Net Worth Will Make You Question Your Degree

A college degree is considered the key to success in a career. But some of the richest entrepreneurs in the world took a different path. They dropped out of their diplomas, launched companies that had industry-wide impact, and became some of the richest people in the world. While they’re the exception, not the rule, they have given rise to many conversations around education and entrepreneurship.

1. Elon Musk: Stanford dropout who became the world’s richest entrepreneur

Elon Musk enrolled in a PhD programme at Stanford and dropped out after two days to pursue the internet business. Later, he started several companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI, and became one of the richest people in the world.

2. Bill Gates: Dropout of Harvard before co-founding Microsoft

Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University in 1975 to co-found Microsoft with his high school friend Paul Allen. Microsoft was one of the biggest players in the personal computing revolution that it helped to launch and that made Gates one of the most powerful people in technology.

3. Larry Ellison: College dropout who founded Oracle

Larry Ellison enrolled at various colleges before eventually dropping out. Later, he founded Oracle, which would become one of the world’s leading database software companies, and became a tech billionaire.

4. Mark Zuckerberg: Dropped out of Harvard to build Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard University to work full time on Facebook. Originally a campus networking site, it evolved into Meta, one of the Fortune 100 technology companies that own Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

5. Steve Jobs: The dropout who changed consumer tech forever

Steve Jobs left Reed College after one semester but has taken a few classes in various fields to improve his thinking. He co-founded Apple which helped develop the modern personal computer, smartphone and digital media culture.

6. Michael Dell: Built a computer empire from a dorm room

Michael Dell left the University of Texas at Austin to be involved in only one thing – his computer business. He has built one of the biggest manufacturers of personal and enterprise computing technology in the world.

7. Jan Koum: Bailed out college to co-found WhatsApp

Jan Koum never finished college. He co-founded WhatsApp, a popular communication app in the world, which was later sold to Facebook in a deal of billions.

8. Jack Dorsey: Twitter co-founder didn’t finish college

Jack Dorsey left university to start Twitter. Twitter has become one of the most powerful outlets for public discussion, breaking news and political communication in the world.

9. Evan Williams: A second Twitter success story

Evan Williams left the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and co-founded Twitter. He built the foundation of Blogger and Medium, the two revolutionary publishing platforms.

10. Oprah Winfrey: The media mastermind who left school

Oprah Winfrey didn’t finish her degree at Tennessee State University, leaving to launch a broadcast career that would launch a media empire in television, publishing, production and philanthropy.

What can we learn from these success stories

While these entrepreneurs are a prime example of how success can manifest from a non-traditional path, experts say these are rare outliers. For most people, higher education continues to be a valuable path into skills, professional networks and career prospects. The common thread among these 10 billionaires, one that goes beyond just dropping out of school, is the ability to innovate, disrupt, risk and launch an idea that can scale into a global enterprise

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