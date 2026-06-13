DU COL 2026 Admissions Begin: Check How to Apply for Certificate, Diploma and Professional Courses

The Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi, has opened admission for various foreign language and professional programmes for the 2026 academic session. The programmes are being offered by the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE) and the School of Open Learning (SOL) to cater to the needs of students and working professionals.

The admission process is from June 11 to July 10. The programmes seek to expand skill-based and career-orientated educational opportunities to students by making necessary language learning more accessible throughout India.

What foreign language programmes are available in DU COL

The University of Delhi has opened one-year certificate and diploma programmes in some of the most common languages. German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean are some of the languages in which university students and working professionals can apply for admission. These programmes are offered in collaboration with the University of Delhi’s Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asian Studies.

The aim of these programmes is to provide language learning opportunities to help students attain language proficiency that would help them in their academic, professional and international careers.

What about the new Russian language programme

DU also has broadened its language lineup with the launch of certificate and diploma courses in Russian. The programmes will be launched in collaboration with the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies. According to the university, the Russian language courses will be provided in the online and classroom formats to provide the maximum flexibility. The move comes at a time when there is an increasing focus on multilingual education and cross-cultural learning.

Will DU COL provide online language course

Simply speaking, university officials have stated that the Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) is developing these language programmes in an online mode. The aim is that students from different parts of the country can avail language education without having to travel to Delhi. Broadening the reach to working professionals and distance learners can be achieved through online delivery. The myth is that digital and networking technologies can bring higher education to the doorstep of every citizen.

What professional courses are started

Of course, they play not only foreign language courses, as several professional career programmes under DDCE, SOL & COL have also started the admission process. Among the flagship programmes offered are the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLISc), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc), and the Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and Digital Media Leadership (PGDADLM). These programmes aim to develop a specialised knowledge base and professional skills and capabilities in areas that are still in strong demand in the job market.

How can DU COL candidates apply for admissions

Candidates can apply by filling in the application form online through Campus of Open Learning’s official admission portal. Applicants should read through the eligibility criteria, fee structure, admission notices and programme requirements before applying. The university has provided all the relevant information on its website page to enable applicants to make the best decision for themselves in terms of course and programme. As MOOCs are conducted online, students can apply from anywhere in the country.

What is the application deadline

The application process started on June 11, 2026, and the last date for submission of forms is July 10, 2026. Candidates ready to apply for language or professional courses should ensure they finalise either the registration of their application on the relevant portal or, if still pending, complete it on time; do not submit applications late, which then require hurried handover and submission at the last moment.

The rising demand for skill development and flexible modes of learning has spurred the recent wave of enrolment processes at Delhi University to improve accessibility to learning and facilitate the creation of learning opportunities that reflect innovations in the academia and industry sectors.

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