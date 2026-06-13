ABVMU UPGET 2026 Admit Card Released at abvmuup.edu.in; Check Download Link and Exam Details

The Uttar Pradesh General Nursing and Midwifery Entrance Test (UPGET) 2026 Admit cards have been released by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh. The scholars having registered for the inspection can download their hall tickets from the university website.

The admit card has been released a few days prior to the entrance examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2026. The scholars are instructed to present the admit card along with valid photo identity proof for admission into the examination centre. The university has instructed the candidates to check all the particulars appearing in the hall ticket and to report to the university for any errors, if any.

How can candidates download the UPGET 2026 admit card

Candidates have to log in to the candidate portal of the official ABVMU website. They have to type the registration number and password of their account to open the hall ticket. Candidates are advised to download and print the UPGET 2026 hall ticket for future reference. Candidates are recommended to keep more than one copy of the hall ticket so that they don’t face any inconvenience on the day of the exam.

What details are mentioned in the UPGET Hall Ticket

The admit card has important information regarding the candidate and the exam. The following particulars can be found in the hall ticket: name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, category, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time and examination centre details. All the details should be checked by the candidates upon document download. If any of the personal details are found to be mismatched, the candidates should immediately inform the university.

When will the UPGET 2026 exam be held

According to the official timetable, the Uttar Pradesh GNM Entrance Test 2026 will take place on the 16th of June. The exam is the entry key to the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) programmes conducted through partner institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should be aware of the exam centre’s location in advance to avoid delay on the exam day itself.

What are the documents needed to carry on the exam day

Along with the UPGET admit card, everyone must bring along valid government-issued photo proof of identity. Namely, an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence or any other acceptable government-issued photo proof of identity. This proof will be used on the entrance gate or entrance door to validate the applicant’s identity.

Can a candidate attend the exam without the UPGET admit card

A hall ticket is a mandatory document to appear in the exam. A hall ticket not presented by the candidate may not permit entry into the exam centre. A hall ticket not presented by a candidate with no authorised photo ID may have trouble with verification. Candidates should prepare all the required documents long before the exam date.

How long before the exam candidates should prepare

In just a few days before the exam, candidates need to revise important topics and take care of all the arrangements. Candidates should read all the instructions written in the hall ticket carefully and note the reporting time and embark on their journey so that they can reach the exam centre with plenty of time to spare. The admission process is as close as we are now; the candidates can check official notifications for their final exam and follow all instructions of ABVMU.

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