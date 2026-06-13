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Home > Education News > Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps

Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the admit cards of Re-NEET UG 2026.

Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 13:26 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the admit cards of Re-NEET UG 2026 candidates by June 14. Candidates will have access to their hall tickets after the cancellation of the NEET UG test over a paper leak allegation, over which the re-examination will take place on June 21. After publication, applicants can download admit cards at the official website by using application credentials. The hall ticket is essential to be shown for entering the test centre. The re-test is important for the thousands of medical candidates who have failed to get admission to the various undergraduate courses in the country.

When will the Re-NEET UG 2026 admission card be released

As per the official website notification, the admit card will be published by June 14 at the NEET portal. Appearing for a re-test, candidates must regularly check the official portal for the activation of the download link. To download the hall ticket, applicants will need the application number with the password or date of birth. It is recommended to download the paper immediately after the release and verify every detail.

How to applicants download Re-NEET admit card

The admit card is available for download from the official website by performing a few clicks. The candidate needs to reach the NEET portal and then click on the Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card link. On entering the login details, the hall ticket will be shown on the screen. Applicants are advised to download and print multiple numbers of copies of the admit card for reference. It is also advised to keep a digital copy. Any mistake in personal details or examination data needs to be mentioned to the NTA.

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What are the changes in the Re-NEET pattern

The NTA has made some changes for the candidate doping re-exam. The most important revising has been the time. The examination is to be held for 195 mins. This means candidates need to get extra time to answer questions. Re-NEET UG 2026 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm Test authorities have stated that revision has been carried out after taking reports from candidates over the years regarding time management.

What are rough work variations in new Re-NEET

The exam authorities also made changes in rough work arrangements for candidates. Instead of two pages, students will now receive four rough-work pages as indicated earlier. The two additional pages will follow the instruction section, while the other two will be placed at the last page of the question paper.

Students may use these pages for rough work such as calculations, diagrams etc. which are sometimes required during the examination. The new format will be implemented in all English and regional language versions of the question paper.

What information is available in the NEET admit card

The admit card has the details related to the exam as well as the candidate. Candidate name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination centre address, reporting time, date of the exam, other important instructions, etc. are some of the most relevant details in the card. Candidates must verify all the information available in the card with the information they provided while registering.

What are the documents that you have to carry on the exam day

Candidates have to complete the examination only by presenting the printed admit card and the photo identity proof. No entry is allowed if candidates do not present them. Candidates also have to strictly follow all the instructions given by the NTA regarding the reporting time and the conduct of the examination.

Candidates are urged to finalise their travel arrangements and make last-minute preparations for the June 21 exam after intimation slips for the city have been released. The candidates qualifying for the test will later be eligible for counselling for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses.

Also Read: APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents

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Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps
Tags: NEET UG 2026 re examNEET UG re-test 2026NTA NEET admit cardRe-NEET 2026 admit cardRe-NEET examRe-NEET hall ticket 2026Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card

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Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps
Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps
Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps
Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon; Check Exam Date, Revised Timing and Download Steps

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