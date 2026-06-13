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Home > India News > Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase

Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has met with an accident at the Jorgat Air Force station in Assam. More details are awaited: Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force Jet Crash
Indian Air Force Jet Crash

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 11:23 IST

An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has met with an accident at the Jorgat Air Force station in Assam. More details are awaited: Indian Air Force

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Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase
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Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase
Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase
Indian Air Force Jet Crash: IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes After Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Airbase
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