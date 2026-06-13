Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan’s Film Slows Down On Weekdays, Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore in India

Peddi, the sports action movie starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is now experiencing the effects of the box-office slump after posting impressive numbers during its first week. The film directed by Buchi Babu Sana had reportedly made around ₹5.15 crore net during its ninth day of release in theaters. According to the reports, there was a significant drop of 18.3% from the previous day due to the box office slump that most films experience after their opening run. However, despite this slump, Peddi still has a commendable performance and is close to making a domestic achievement.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Rs 200 Crore Club Within Reach

With the inclusion of the earnings made on Day 9, Peddi has managed to earn an enviable sum of ₹198.70 crore net in the domestic market. All that the film now needs is another small push for making it into the much desired club of ₹200 crore club, which not many films make it into in a year.

The current gross earning of the movie in India stands at ₹235.98 crore. It is also worth noting that the best performing region of the film continues to be its home base.

Reduced Screen Count Affects Collections

The main reason for this is said to be a considerable cut in the number of shows being screened all across the country. The number of shows that Peddi was screening on Day 8 was 7,412. However, this figure dropped to 3,816 in one day’s time by Day 9. In spite of having lesser shows, the movie still pulled crowds in the evening and night shows. In terms of occupancy in the late night shows, the occupancy rate in Telugu increased to about 29%.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Character Sparks Debate

Even as Peddi has gained attention for being an interesting tale of sports and romance, it is surprising to see that the role played by Janhvi Kapoor has managed to attract criticism. Janhvi Kapoor plays the character of Achiyamma, who happens to be Peddi’s love interest. It is unfortunate for Kapoor that there were some parts of the romantic angle which were criticized as romanticizing the acts that breached privacy.

It reached such a level where the director of the movie, Buchi Babu Sana, made it clear that he understood that people may have taken the scenes in a way different from what the filmmaker intended. This resulted in the trimming down of a couple of scenes in the theatrical version of the film. This trimming of the film has also affected the performance of Kapoor, whose screen time gets further reduced as she had fewer scenes towards the end of the film in order to let Peddi focus on his sporting career.

Global Box Office and 2026 Rankings

Peddi made an estimated ₹1 crore gross on Friday, making its foreign earnings ₹50.40 crore. Therefore, the global gross collected by the movie has climbed to ₹286.38 crore.

This performance has enabled Peddi to surpass Karuppu and become one of the highest-grossing Indian movies in 2026. Nevertheless, this will not be easy going forward, as trade expectations point that the movie needs to cross ₹500 crore globally to be able to meet its financial expectations easily. With the second weekend already here, it is now time to see whether Peddi can bounce back from its slump.

ALSO READ: Pranit More Issues Public Apology On ‘Rs 370 Biryani’ Controversy, Says ‘I Got Carried Away’