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Home > India News > Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

Several areas of Chennai will experience a scheduled power cut on June 12 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to maintenance work. Authorities say transformer faults, damaged power cables, and increased AC usage are behind recent outages, while Tangedco has deployed additional staff to restore supply and strengthen the power network.

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas. Photo: AI
Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 09:22 IST

Chennai Power Cut: Residents in several parts of Chennai are set to go through a scheduled power outage on Thursday, June 13 as electricity authorities carry out maintenance and infrastructure improvement works. This temporary shutdown is said to be a routine measure to keep the power supply steady and to fortify the city’s distribution network. As per the released timing, electricity service will stay suspended in the marked localities from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. However, officials have clarified that if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule, there may be no power cut on June 13 in some areas.

Officials also urged residents, businesses, and commercial establishments to make arrangements in advance so the daily hassle gets reduced during the outage. 

Why is Chennai Facing Massive Electricity Cut?

According to Electricity Board officials, the power cuts are mainly happening because of transformer failures and damaged power cables. On top of that the heavy use of air conditions in this hot weather is also adding extra pressure to the power supply network. 

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To deal with Chennai’s power cut, the engineers and field staff have been deployed at substations from 6 pm to midnight so they can quickly respond to complaints and fix faults without delay. 

What is Being Done For Chennai Power Cut?

On Wednesday night, residents in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam faced power cuts due to transformer problems. A separate outage in Arumbakkam was caused by a damaged power cable and people in Pudupet also experienced disruptions because of a transformer fault. 

After receiving complaints, Electricity Board teams were sent to the affected areas for repair work. Tangedco said it has deployed 95 staff members to handle public complaints and restore electricity. 

Officials also said instructions have been given to replace damaged transformers and install new ones wherever needed in order to avoid similar problems in the future. 

What Areas Are Affected Due to Chennai Power Cut on June 12? 

Areas Affected Under Pallavaram

  • Pammal
  • LIC Colony
  • Moovendar Nagar
  • Shankar Nagar
  • Adam Nagar
  • Shankar Nagar East Main Road
  • Appasamy Nagar
  • Shankar Nagar Main Road

Areas Affected Under Minjur

  • TH Road

  • Theradi Street

  • Siruvakkam

  • Suriya Nagar

  • BDO Office

  • Vannipakkam

  • Seemavaram

  • Pudhupedu

  • Melur

  • Pattamandhiri

  • RR Palayam

  • Ariyanvoyal

  • Nandhiambakkam

  • Vallur

  • Athipattu

  • SR Palayam

  • GR Palayam

  • Kondakarai

  • Pallipuram

  • Vazhuthigairnedu

  • Karayanmedu

Areas Affected Under Mambalam

  • Narasimhan Street

  • Lake View Road

  • Venkatachalam Street

  • Sathiyapuri Street

  • Raja Street

  • Manickam Street

  • Station Road

  • Thambaiya Road

  • Rajagopalan Street

  • Velu Street

  • Veerasamy Street

  • Brindavanam Street

  • Baroda Extension

  • Lakshminarayanan Street

  • Umapathy Street

  • Mariyamankoil Street

  • JB Street

  • Appasamy Street

  • BV Street and Extension

  • Nakeeran Street

  • Jubilee Road

  • Eswaran Kovil Street

  • Subbareddy Street

  • Janakiyammal Street

  • Kasi Viswanathar Kovil Street

  • Patel Street

  • Sathyanarayana Street

  • Kamakodi Colony

  • Ramakrishnapuram Street

  • Ellaiyamman Kovil Street

  • Vazhaithoppu

  • Jothiramalingam Street

  • Srinivasa Iyengar Street

  • Sambangi Reddy Street

  • Gandhi Street

  • Krishnamoorthi Street

  • Reddykuppam Road

  • New Street

  • KR Kovil Street

  • Devanathan Colony

  • Arangappan Street

  • Vandikkaran Street

  • Tiruvethiyamman Kovil Street

  • Kavarai Street

Power Cut Timings

The scheduled outage will follow the timetable below:

Date: June 13, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Reason: Routine maintenance and infrastructure upgrades

Residents are encouraged to charge electronic devices, arrange backup power solutions if required and plan essential work around the shutdown schedule.

When Will Power Supply Be Restored?

Electricity officials have stated that power supply is expected to be restored by 2:00 PM once maintenance activities are completed. In some areas, electricity may return earlier if the work is finished ahead of schedule. However, restoration timing could vary depending on the complexity of technical operations being carried out.

Also Read:  Weather Today (13 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Delhi Bids Goodbye To Heatwave, Records Coolest June Day Amid Rainfall Relief 

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Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
Tags: Chennai Electricity ShutdownChennai Power CutChennai power outage todayTANGEDCOTANGEDCO power cut

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Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside
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