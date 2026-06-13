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Home > Business News > SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet

SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet

Ahead of the IPO, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought 3.3 million SpaceX shares, increasing its stake in Elon Musk’s rocket company and making it the fund’s biggest holding.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million SpaceX Shares In Major Pre-IPO Bet (Image: Reuters)
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million SpaceX Shares In Major Pre-IPO Bet (Image: Reuters)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 09:19 IST

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased 3.29 million shares of SpaceX, increasing its stake in the company to make it the largest position in the ARK Venture Fund.

This is a developing story.

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SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet
SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet
SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet
SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet

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