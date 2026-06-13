How Big Is SpaceX Now? Elon Musk’s Firm Overtakes Broadcom, Saudi Aramco, Tesla, Meta After Record IPO

SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite venture, SpaceX, rings in a historic debut at Nasdaq, offering one of the largest opening day gains in IPO history. The stock closed at $161.70 – 19.2% above its offering price of $135 – giving the company a market value of $2.1 trillion. The rally instantly vaulted SpaceX into the ranks of America’s corporate elite, making it the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the United States, ahead of Tesla, Saudi Aramco, and Broadcom. The blockbuster listing also pushed Musk’s net worth above $1 trillion, making him the world’s first trillionaire.

SpaceX accounts for roughly 3% of the value of the entire U.S. stock market, which is worth $75.6 trillion, FactSet and Dow Jones Market Data say. The record-breaking IPO has changed the order of global corporate rankings, renewed enthusiasm in the IPO market, and reinforced investor appetite for high-growth companies linked to space technology, satellite internet, and artificial intelligence.

How Big Was SpaceX’s Trading Debut?

Shares of SpaceX started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX after pricing its IPO at $135 a share. Many investors turned out to be a lot hungrier than anyone expected.

Shares opened at $150 and reached a session high of $176.52 and finally closed at $160.95. The gain was over 19% from the IPO price and raised the company’s market value to around $2.11 trillion at the close.

At its intraday high, SpaceX briefly achieved a valuation of more than $2.2 trillion. The reason: there’s enormous investor appetite for anything that can provide them with access to the rocket, satellite Internet, and artificial intelligence sectors.

Is SpaceX Now Bigger Than Broadcom, Tesla, & Saudi Aramco?

Yes, and by quite a margin.

The rally has elevated SpaceX to the ranks of the world’s corporate elite. That last valuation makes it the sixth most valuable listed company on the planet.

Currently, only Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon are worth more. Now it’s bigger than behemoths like Tesla, Saudi Aramco, Broadcom, Meta, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

That’s an impressive feat considering that SpaceX makes only a fraction of the revenue that many of the companies it now tops in market value make.

Did The IPO Create The World’s First Trillionaire?

Yes, it looks like it.

After the IPO, Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002 and still holds the biggest share, became the world’s first trillionaire.

After Friday’s trading session, Forbes estimated Musk’s net worth at more than $1.1 trillion. His wealth was estimated at around $982 billion before the IPO pricing, so the public listing added well over $100 billion to his fortune in just a few days.

At the stock’s intraday high, Musk’s net worth briefly hit $1.2 trillion, a new record for personal wealth.

Why Are Investors So Bullish On SpaceX?

Investors are beginning to see SpaceX as something far more than a rocket-launching company.

The company was involved in a number of high-growth sectors, including reusable launch systems, satellite communications through Starlink, defence technology, and artificial intelligence, after its merger with xAI.

It’s a rare business with exposure to multiple trillion-dollar opportunities, and many investors see SpaceX as just that. The company has become a leader in commercial space launches while building Starlink into one of the world’s biggest satellite internet networks.

That combination has supported premium valuations, even amid concerns about profitability and the need for heavy capital expenditure.

Will SpaceX Be in the Nasdaq 100 Soon?

Another major catalyst could arrive sooner than many investors expect.

Market participants believe that SpaceX could join the Nasdaq 100 in weeks under the exchange’s fast-track inclusion rules. Such a move would require many index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the benchmark to buy shares of SpaceX.

That extra institutional demand could be another tailwind for the stock and further boost its position in global equity markets.

What Does This Mean For The IPO Market?

A successful SpaceX listing could have implications for much more than Musk’s empire.

Bankers and investors have closely watched the IPO as a barometer of appetite for big, high-growth technology offerings. A strong debut was seen as vital to encourage other private giants to forge ahead with their listing plans.

The performance is likely to boost confidence among other companies looking to go public, including leaders in artificial intelligence such as OpenAI and Anthropic, which have recently taken steps toward possible stock market debuts.

For now, SpaceX has delivered what many wanted – a record IPO, a multi-trillion-dollar valuation, and a new chapter in the global race for investor capital.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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