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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her father inside Banda's Badausa police station during counselling over her love marriage. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and later died during treatment. Police detained the accused father and launched an investigation into the shocking incident.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage (Via X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 09:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case of suspected honour killing has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her father inside a police station during a counselling session related to her love marriage. The incident took place at the Badausa police station and has sparked outrage over both the brutal nature of the crime and the fact that it occurred within a police premises. The young woman later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. According to reports, the woman had left her home and married a man of her choice against her family’s wishes. Her decision reportedly triggered strong opposition from her father and relatives.

After the couple left home, efforts were made to trace them. Once they were located, both sides were called to the police station for counselling in an attempt to resolve the dispute and restore peace between the families.

Attack Inside Police Station

During the counselling process, tensions escalated dramatically. The woman’s father allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked his daughter in front of police personnel and family members.

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The 19-year-old was wounded by multiple stabs and collapsed at the scene, generating a lot of panic inside the police station. Police officers rushed the victim to the nearest Community Health Centre for emergency treatment.

Sufferd During Treatment

Due to the severity of her injury, the doctors transferred the victim to a higher medical institution. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident has shocked the community and many individuals expressed disbelief and curiosity regarding how such a violent incident could happen during a counselling session under the supervision of the police.

Father Taken Into Custody

Police acted swiftly after the attack and detained the accused father. A case has been registered, and investigators are examining all aspects of the incident. The officials are also reviewing the sequence of events inside the police station and the circumstances that allowed the accused to carry a weapon into the premises.

Another Suspected Honour Killing

The case has once again drawn attention to honour-based violence linked to marriages opposed by family members. Despite increasing awareness and legal protections, incidents involving violence over relationships and marriages continue to surface from different parts of the country.

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage

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