Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire As SpaceX Soars In Stock Market Debut; Check His Net Worth

Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire. That’s a fortune of more than $1,000,000,000,000, a milestone reached following SpaceX’s stunning Nasdaq debut. Elon Musk has reached a new level in generating wealth worldwide. The founder of SpaceX has officially become the world’s first trillionaire after the company’s blockbuster stock market debut pushed its valuation above $2 trillion. Shares of SpaceX opened on Nasdaq on Friday at $150 each and closed the session at $160.95. The blockbuster debut saw the rocket maker’s market value soar to almost $2.2 trillion, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies and turbocharging Musk’s own fortune.

At the close of trading, Musk’s net worth was estimated to be about $1.1 trillion, a huge jump from around $982 billion before the listing, Forbes estimated. In the session, shares of SpaceX climbed to an intraday high of $176.52, while Musk’s net worth briefly exceeded $1.2 trillion.

Historic Record Set for SpaceX IPO Share Price

SpaceX’s long-awaited IPO made a splash on Wall Street.

Shares of the company, which offered the shares at $135, began trading on Wednesday at $150 and rose steadily throughout the day’s session. This was a sizable climb from their offering price and a display of strong investor conviction in the company’s long-term narrative. The stock finished at $160.95.

The listing elevated SpaceX into the top ranks of global corporations, fuelled by investor optimism around its launch services, Starlink constellation, AI plans and space exploration dreams.

How Much Of SpaceX Does Elon Musk Have?

Musk remains SpaceX’s largest shareholder.

Musk owns about 42% of SpaceX, whose estimated value at Friday’s closing stock price is $767 billion. He also has some 350 million stock options he can exercise at $8.40 per share, which adds another $53 billion to his net worth. More importantly, his shareholding structure gives him more than 82% of the company’s voting power, which allows him to retain near-complete control over SpaceX’s strategic direction and major corporate decisions.

His holdings, all told, give him a stake in SpaceX alone worth more than $820 billion, the lion’s share of his trillion-dollar fortune.

SpaceX Is Musk’s Most Valuable Company

Tesla is still one of Musk’s most famous companies, but SpaceX has now become by far his most valuable asset.

Musk has a stake in Tesla of just over 10%, worth about $163 billion at current levels, and stock options worth more than $100 billion. He also owns stakes in Neuralink and Boring Company.

But it is the soaring value of SpaceX that has been the biggest factor in his rise from billionaire to trillionaire.

Just five years ago, private transactions valued SpaceX at just over $100 billion. Today, after a successful IPO, the company is worth almost twenty times that.

Elon Musk: From Billionaire To Trillionaire

Musk’s ascent has been one of the fastest wealth creation stories in modern business history.

He first appeared on the Forbes billionaire list in 2012 with $2 billion in net worth. Less than a decade later, soaring Tesla shares made him the world’s richest person.

Since then, he has breached every previous wealth milestone, thanks to the rise of SpaceX and gains at Tesla and other ventures. The achievement also places him well ahead of other members of the global rich list.

Musk’s Vision Extends Beyond The IPO

The public listing is the start of a much bigger mission for Musk, not the destination.

In a post-IPO interview, he said the long-term goal of SpaceX was to make space travel available to ordinary people, not just professional astronauts. “That’s what SpaceX is all about.. To take the fiction out of ‘Science Fiction’ and create an exciting, inspiring future for everyone. We want to be able to take anyone who wants to go to the Moon. Anyone who wants to go to Mars or anywhere in the solar system and maybe beyond the solar system,” Musk said.

“At some point, we want to be able to take you there. Not just not just a few astronauts. You. literally you. SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars. And ultimately Beyond. And, I’m confident at this point that with the incredible team that we have here at SpaceX that we will do that for you.”

Why Investors Are Crazy About SpaceX

Investors are betting on the future potential of SpaceX despite losses in recent years.

The company runs the world’s largest commercial satellite network through Starlink, dominates the private launch market and is working on ambitious projects from colonising Mars to space-based infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

With new capital raised from public markets and one of the biggest IPO debuts on record, SpaceX now has the money to pursue those ambitions at an even faster pace.

The biggest headline for now is simple – the SpaceX IPO has not only spawned one of the world’s most valuable companies but has also made Elon Musk the first person in history to cross the $1 trillion net worth mark.

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