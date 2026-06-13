Jaishankar Raises Strong Protest with Rubio Over US Navy Attack That Killed Three Indian Mariners

Jaishankar Speaks to US Secretary of State

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday mentioned that he had spoken with Marco Rubio and conveyed India’s firm protest regarding an attack by the US Navy in the Gulf . This incident apparently led to the deaths of three Indian mariners.

In a post on social media, Jaishankar said that he had brought India’s concerns straight to Rubio ,and also underlined that actions like these against commercial shipping are simply not acceptable .

India Condemns Attack on Commercial Vessel

Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening ,I reiterated India’s strong protest over the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf, that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping just don’t seem justified, said Jaishankar.

This statement, kinda shows New Delhi’s unyielding position on safeguarding Indian citizens and making sure international maritime trade routes stay safe.

Concerns Over Maritime Security

The incident, has sparked worries about the safety of commercial vessels moving through the Gulf area, which is kind of a critical passage for global trade and energy deliveries. Maritime security has turned into an increasingly touchy topic, amid growing geopolitical tensions across West Asia.

India has been repeatedly pushing for the shielding of civilian shipping, as well as for sticking to international maritime rules.

Diplomatic Engagement Continues

The conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio is coming at a time when both countries keep engaging on several strategic and security topics. The newest development is expected to come up in a big way during diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Washington, so yes it should stay on the radar.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities are closely monitoring how things unfold, and they are trying to get more information about the full set of circumstances around the attack.

India Seeks Accountability

The deaths of three Indian mariners, have drawn attention, to the perils faced by civilian crews moving through conflict prone waters. India is said to keep pushing for accountability and to make sure that the concerns from the victims families get properly addressed.

Meanwhile the government has re-iterated its pledge to safeguard Indian nationals who are working along international maritime corridors.