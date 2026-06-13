Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Co-Hosts Salvage Draw on Historic Night in FIFA World Cup 2026 Match In Toronto

FIFA World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Canada script an emotional milestone on home soil, bouncing back to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw against a disciplined Bosnia and Herzegovina team in their Group B opener at Toronto Stadium. The result snaps Canada’s historic six-match World Cup losing streak, earning the nation its first-ever point in a men’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

Missing their injured superstar captain Alphonso Davies, Jesse Marsch’s side faced immediate adversity under the lights. Driven forward by a raucous, star-studded home crowd of over 43,000 fans, the hosts started brightly. Midfielder Ismaël Koné threaded a brilliant early ball into the penalty area, setting up Jonathan David with a premier opening opportunity, only for the striker to pull his shot straight at Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The miss proved highly expensive just minutes later. In the 21st minute, Bosnia and Herzegovina capitalized heavily on a set-piece opportunity against the run of play. Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac met a deep corner from the right flank, flicking the ball perfectly toward the near post. Forward Jovo Lukić reacted quickest, towering over the defensive line to guide home a point-blank header. The clinical finish quieted the Toronto stadium, securing Lukić’s place in history for scoring the first-ever men’s World Cup finals goal on Canadian soil.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, Marsch tactical adjustments completely shifted the second half’s momentum. Canada dominated possession, using Liam Millar’s dangerous direct wing-play to relentlessly test Bosnia’s rigid low block. The crucial breakthrough finally crystallized via a wave of attacking substitutions in the 76th minute.

Entering the match to deafening cheers, super-sub Cyle Larin made a legendary, immediate impact. Just two minutes after steping onto the pitch, Larin latched onto an exceptional assist from Promise David inside the penalty box, slipping a clinical first-time finish past Vasilj to level the scoreline in the 78th minute.

Canada relentlessly pressed forward in search of an elusive winner during six tense minutes of stoppage time, but Sergej Barbarez’s side organized their lines defensively to split the spoils. While Canada leaves Toronto with mixed emotions about missed early opportunities, the historic evening fundamentally changes the trajectory of their Group B campaign heading into Vancouver.