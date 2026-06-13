Who Is Cathie Wood? ARK Invest Founder Who Backed SpaceX Ahead Of Its Historic Listing

Cathie Wood is back in the spotlight after ARK Invest bought a much larger stake in SpaceX, one of the biggest beneficiaries of this year’s IPO market. Reports said ARK bought another 3.29 million shares in the rocket and satellite company owned by Elon Musk, making SpaceX the biggest holding in the ARK Venture Fund. The move has piqued the interest of Wall Street, with investors closely watching how one of the best-known growth investors in the world is positioning herself around a company that has quickly become one of the most valuable publicly traded companies on the planet.

Wood’s latest bet underscores her long-held faith in disruptive technologies and Elon Musk-led businesses. SpaceX made its debut on the Nasdaq in style and is now worth more than $2 trillion, with the bet now being considered one of the firm’s biggest in recent years.

Who is Cathie Wood?

Cathie Wood is a high-profile and widely watched figure on Wall Street. She is the founder, chief executive and chief investment officer at ARK Invest, a US asset management firm, known for taking on a large portfolio of cutting-edge technologies. Before starting ARK Invest in 2014, she worked at AllianceBernstein for over a decade, running thematic investment strategies and managing in excess of 5 billion US dollars in assets.

Wood first became famous by placing substantial early bets on companies and technologies that other investors viewed with scepticism. In recent years she’s a known early investor in many emerging fields, including artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, genomics, electric vehicles and space technology. Among ARK’s better-performing investments are shares in companies such as Tesla, Roku, Block and CRISPR Therapeutics.

Born in Los Angeles, she earned degrees in finance and economics from the University of Southern California in 1981. She began her career at Capital Group as an assistant economist and spent more than 18 years at investment firm Jennison Associates in various roles as an economist, analyst and portfolio manager. She was a co-founder of the hedge fund Tupelo Capital Management and joined AllianceBernstein in 2001.

The Investor Behind ARK Invest

Wood started ARK Invest with the assumption that disruptive innovation will transform economies and generate long-term investment opportunities. Wood’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), soared to global fame as pandemic tech bubble gains made her one of the world’s most recognisable growth investors.

While Wood’s high-conviction approach to investing is responsible for her outstanding periods of alpha generation, it is also a source of criticism amid market selloffs. Nonetheless, Wood remains one of the most influential figures in tech investing, and her main focuses are AI, autonomous tech, digital assets, and innovation in health and space tech.

Why Cathie Wood Is Betting Big On SpaceX

Wood has long been bullish on Elon Musk-led companies, particularly Tesla and SpaceX. She has also increased ARK’s exposure to SpaceX by buying 3.29 million more shares recently before the listing, making the company an even more important part of the firm’s portfolio.

The investment is a sign of Wood’s belief in the long-term growth potential of SpaceX. Through its Starlink satellite internet, defence technology, and artificial intelligence via xAI, the company has morphed far beyond a traditional space company and is now viewed as one of the world’s most influential technology firms.

Wood’s increasing ownership is a sign that, as an investor, she believes SpaceX could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the next wave of innovation-led growth, in a similar form to Tesla in its early growth years.

Also Read: SpaceX IPO Listing: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys 3.3 Million Shares In Massive Bet