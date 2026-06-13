Apple iPhone 18 Pro To Feature iOS 27: Deeper App Integration, Personalised Assistance, And On-Screen Intelligence, Check All Details

Apple is getting ready for one of its most important iPhone launches in years. The company is set to release the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later in 2026, and this time around, the bigger story is not the camera or the chip. It is the software. Apple announced iOS 27 at its annual WWDC event on June 8, 2026, and the new operating system brings with it the most significant upgrade to Siri since the assistant first launched back in 2011.

For years, iPhone users have complained that Siri fell far behind rivals like Google Assistant and ChatGPT. Apple has clearly taken that feedback seriously. The iPhone 18 lineup will come pre-installed with iOS 27, and the new Siri at its core is a different product from what users have been tolerating.

What the New Siri Can Actually Do

Siri AI will also be capable of taking actions within apps such as Messages, Music and Reminders, allowing users to do things like edit a recently sent message or add a song to a playlist through a simple voice command. That level of app integration has never been available on iPhone before.

On-screen intelligence is another new capability. Users will be able to point the camera at something and ask Siri questions or take actions based on what it sees in real time. This is the kind of feature that puts Siri much closer to what Google Lens and ChatGPT’s visual mode have been doing for a while.

Siri AI will also feature more natural and expressive voices, with controls to adjust pace and expressiveness on compatible devices. Even small changes like this make daily interactions feel less robotic.

Which iPhones Will Get These Features

iOS 27 will be available on the iPhone 11 and later, meaning every iPhone that supported iOS 26 will also support iOS 27. That is good news for users with older handsets who want the update.

However, not all features are available across the board. Apple Intelligence tools including the upgraded Siri, Clean Up and Live Translation are expected to remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. So, if you are on an older phone, you will get some of iOS 27 but not the full AI experience.

Voice customisation for Siri will require at least an iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air or newer.</cite> And it is worth noting that Siri AI will not be available in the EU at launch, with Apple citing regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act.

What This Means for iPhone 18 Buyers

Apple is aiming to transform Siri from a simple voice assistant into an advanced conversational AI system that better understands context, user preferences and ongoing tasks.</cite> Whether it fully delivers on that promise at launch remains to be seen.

If the new Siri launches as a preview, users should not expect every promised AI feature to work perfectly on day one. The real user experience may depend on future iOS 27 updates rolling out through the year.

A public beta of iOS 27 is expected in July 2026. The full release, along with the iPhone 18 lineup, is expected in September 2026. If Apple pulls this off, it could be the software reset the iPhone has needed for years. If it does not, the gap between Siri and its competitors gets harder to explain. Also Read: Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translation: Real-Time AI Translation Across 70+ Languages With Natural Voice Tone — Check Features And Availability