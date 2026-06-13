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Home > Education News > APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents

APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the date of release of the Stenography Proficiency Test Admit Card 2026

APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026
APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 12:49 IST

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) announced the date of release of the Stenography Proficiency Test Admit Card 2026 as per the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the skill test will be able to view their hall ticket at the official website soon. The announcement is made just before the conduct of the Stenography Proficiency Test, which is one of the important recruitment stages for various Group C posts in several government departments across Arunachal Pradesh. Candidates should keep the release date of the admit card, the exam schedule and the list of required documents on the day of the test in mind.

What will be the release date of ADSSB CGL Admit Card 2026

The board announced that the admit card download mode will be activated from June 22, 2026. Candidates who are registered for the skill test can fetch their hall ticket from the official APSSB portal. The hall ticket will be available for download until 3 pm on June 28, 2026. Candidates should fetch their hall ticket and verify all the information mentioned there before the stipulated date to avoid any last-minute technical glitch. The hall ticket will be required to appear in the skill test and will be presented at the examination venue.

How to download the APSSB CGL hall ticket

To download their admit card, candidates have to visit the official website and log in using their personal details. Once at the home page, the candidates must click on the admit card and the APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 link. After logging in, they can download and save the hall ticket for further use. After downloading the document, these details must be carefully verified, like the name of the candidate, date of the examination, reporting time, and test centre. In case there are any variations, the concerned authorities must be notified before the fixed date of the examination.

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What is the APSSB Stenography Proficiency Test schedule

Besides the final written test, the Stenography Proficiency Test can be taken between 4 July and 7 July 2026 at the test centres allocated across Arunachal Pradesh. This skill test is being managed as part of the Combined Graduate Level Examination recruitment process. The candidates who will clear the various stages of selection will be considered for filling the notified Group C posts in the system. The board is expected to communicate the reporting time and exam day guidelines on the scheduled dates of the skill test.

What documents should candidates bring for the APSSB skill test

The APSSB board has specified the following documents that candidates must have for verification at the exam venue. The candidate must bring original and a photocopy of the stenography certificate (To be verified in examination process) Photocopy validity: The candidate must also carry valid photo ID proof, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence and other valid identity proofs as stated in the official notification. Not carrying necessary documents might lead to disqualification from skill test

What to do if you have APSSB admit card

APSSB has explicitly mentioned entry into examination center would not be allowed if the candidate is not holding a valid admit card Hence it is imperative to download the hall ticket within the stipulated time and carry along with him/her in examination day The officials have advised candidates to keep more copies of the admit card and track any updates from official website

Which post is open through APSSB CGLE 2026

The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 will attract a huge number of applicants to fill 122 Group C positions in various departments of the government. The advertised posts include Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III), Librarian, Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and other posts as notified by the Board. As the skill test stage approaches, it is recommended that candidates finish their preparations and keep track of official announcements for the examination process and the next stage of recruitment.

Also Read: Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Check state-wise vacancies, eligibility and application process

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APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents

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APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents
APSSB CGL Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon: Check Download Steps, Exam Dates and Required Documents
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