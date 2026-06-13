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Home > Offbeat News > Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?

Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?

The Banyan tree is known as the King of Trees because of its massive size, long lifespan, and ability to expand through aerial roots.

Banyan tree is known as the king of trees (Image: AI-generated)
Banyan tree is known as the king of trees (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 14:50 IST

The Banyan tree enjoys great importance in both the natural as well as cultural world and has been popularly referred to as the King of Trees. Commonly found in villages, temples, roadside as well as on barren ground, the massive size of the banyan tree along with its longevity has made it one of the most recognizable trees. Its massive spread, amazing life span and peculiar growth habit make it the king of trees. Botanically known as Ficus benghalensis, the Banyan tree belongs to the Fig tree genus. It also happens to be the National tree of India. The King of Trees is known for its characteristic property of having aerial roots coming out from the branches which ultimately form new trunks for the tree.

A giant tree that creates its own forest over time

It grows in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh. This plant lives in a tropical and subtropical climate zone. It can be found around the villages, temples, on roads, open planes, etc. What makes the King of trees especially different from other plants is that it spreads horizontally rather than vertically.

While growing and branching, the aerial roots descend to the ground and form new wood-like structures, becoming trunks of the tree. Thus, one tree can occupy an area of a couple of acres and resemble a small forest rather than just one huge tree.

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Why the Banyan tree is important for nature and wildlife

Firstly, the Banyan tree is one of the biggest trees in the world which creates the perfect habitat for various species of animals.

In addition, figs of the King of trees become a great source of food for animals. These trees create habitats not only for monkeys and mammals but also for birds, bats, and insects.

Deep cultural roots and national significance

The Banyan tree is very important in the context of Indian culture and myths. It is seen as a tree that represents the attributes of wisdom, strength, longevity, and resilience. 

The King of trees lives for hundreds of years. Some ancient Banyan trees are said to be over 200 years old. Being India’s National tree, it symbolizes unity, resilience, and immortality. All the above characteristics are the reason why the Banyan tree has continued to be regarded as the King of trees.

Also Read: Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?   

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Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?
Tags: banyan treebanyan tree countriesbanyan tree life spanbanyan tree mythsKing of trees

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Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?

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Which Tree Is Known As The King Of Trees?
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