Sri Lanka Horror: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Vesak Celebration Queue in Meegoda, Killing Six and Injuring Seven

SRI LANKA: A cab overturned Friday night, killing six and injuring seven as people waited in a line for a Vesak celebration near Vesak dansala in Meegoda Junction. Police said the crash took place on the High Level Road in Meegoda Police Division as a cab that was coming from Avissawella towards Colombo hit a queue of people standing at the dansala. After the incident, 13 injured people were taken to Homagama Hospital. By the time they arrived at the hospital, three men and three women were dead, police said. The deceased men (age 35 to 38) were from Hanwella and Avissawella, and the deceased women (age 15 to 56) were from Piliyandala.

Six Dead After Cab Ploughs Into Crowd

As soon as the incident was reported, police officers on duty at the Meegoda Junction rushed to the scene and arrested the driver and the cab while he was trying to escape from the police.

Police said the man, 42, of Piliyandala, was intoxicated when he was involved in the crash. Seven of the injured victims remain in Homagama Hospital under treatment, and Meegoda Police are continuing their investigation.

Car deaths in Sri Lanks

More than 12,100 individuals have lost their lives due to traffic and vehicle-related accidents in Sri Lanka in the past five years. One individual loses his life on average every three hours in Sri Lanka due to speeding, drinking, and dangerous driving practices. Some of the recent deaths that have occurred due to vehicles and car accidents include.

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