IPL 2026 Final: Mohammed Siraj Shares ‘Breakdown’ Update After Gujarat Titans Team Bus Suffers Short Circuit Following RCB Defeat

IPL 2026 Final: It is often said that you carry your luck home; for the Gujarat Titans, this statement unfortunately turned true last night. After a disappointing performance on the field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the GT team and the coaching staff were leaving for their hotels. But the bus in which they were leaving suffered a short circuit. The bus appeared to be engulfed in smoke. Thankfully, everyone on the bus was evacuated safely and remained safe. Right-arm pacer, Mohammed Siraj shared an update where players can be seen sitting on the floor while they wait on their travel problems to be resolved.

IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans bus gets short circuit

Fortunately, the Gujarat Titans managed to escape a major hazard when their team bus was engulfed in smoke due to a short circuit soon after they had a heartbreaking defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final drama. It was reported that smoke filled the vehicle because of the electrical fire. Yet players and staff were safely evacuated, so there were no injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the team was returning from their hotel after the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Despite In reality the team, presently the runner-up, was left stranded for about an hour due to the disruption, the members were safe. Yet the final night was a disappointment to the players.

IPL 2026 Final: Mohammed Siraj shares an update

Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore in frame. Image Credit Instagram

Mohammed Siraj took to Instagram to share an update. The former RCB pacer shared a photo with teammates Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore. In the photo, the players are seen sitting on the ground while they wait for their travel problems to be resolved. Siraj captioned the photo, “BREAKDOWN” with two heartbreak emojis. Known for his passion, Siraj bowled a tough spell of four overs on the trot. He gave 36 runs in his four overs while accounting for Venkatesh Iyer’s wicket.

IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans continue to have travel problems

The gruelling travelling schedule of GT persisted, as they had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur for the Qualifier 2 match versus Rajasthan Royals on the 29th of May, only to have their exit to Ahmedabad unfortunately postponed due to terrible weather on the 30th of May. On Saturday, late at night, GT reached less than 24 hours before their scheduled clash against RCB.

IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win 2nd trophy

Coming onto the game on the field, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third team to successfully defend their IPL title. The Rajat Patidar-led side, after winning their first IPL trophy in 2025, defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win the trophy back-to-back. Rajat Patidar also became the first captain to win the trophy twice in his first two years as captain. Previously, only Hardik Pandya (with GT in 2022) and Shane Warne (with RR in 2008) had won the trophy in their first year as captain.

Virat Kohli was named the player of the match as he aced yet another run chase. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten as RCB chased down the target of 156 runs, scoring 75 runs in 42 balls. He smashed nine fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: Will Virat Kohli-Starrer RCB Hold Victory Parade After Historic Back-to-Back Titles? — Check Details